India's Seema Kaliramna made three successive fouls but her third attempt of 58.65m was enough to clinch a bronze medal in the women's discus throw, while compatriot Nidhi Rani finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Seema endured a nervy finish, fouling her fourth, fifth and sixth attempts, but her third-round effort proved enough to hold on to bronze. Cameroon's Monie Nora Atim had one final chance to snatch the bronze but failed to produce the required distance, managing only 11.18m on her last attempt, allowing Seema to finish on the podium ahead of Nidhi. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won the gold with a Games-leading throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks took silver with 60.67m.

The 27-year-old Seema made a successful return to competition following motherhood and won gold at the 2025 National Games. She is also pursuing a PhD.

Nidhi opened India's campaign with a throw of 53.19m but was immediately overtaken by Nigeria's Obiageri Pamela Amaechi (53.68m) and Uganda's Monie Nora Atim (55.37m). Seema, meanwhile, began with a foul after sending her discus into the net.

Tunks then moved to the top with an opening effort of 58.21m before Hall seized the lead with 59.27m.

Nidhi responded with a strong second-round throw of 55.67m to climb to third, but Seema soon leapfrogged her compatriot by launching the discus to 57.32m in the second round.

Tunks improved to 60.67m to strengthen her hold on the silver medal position before Seema enhanced her own mark to 58.65m at the halfway stage, putting herself firmly in contention for bronze.

Hall consolidated her supremacy with a fourth-round effort of 60.95m and then sealed the gold with her best throw of 61.66m in the fifth round.

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