Two tearful walks off the platform summed up Martina Devi's heartbreaking Commonwealth Games debut as the Indian superheavyweight lifter fought back from the brink of elimination before falling agonisingly short of a medal to finish fifth in the women's 86kg competition on Thursday. The 18-year-old from Manipur registered a total lift of 245kg (105kg snatch 140kg clean and jerk), the same as New Zealand's Tui-Alofa Patolo (115kg 130kg). However, Patolo claimed fourth place on the basis of fewer failed attempts. England's two-time Olympic medallist Emily Campbell successfully defended her title in dominant fashion, shattering the Commonwealth and Games clean and jerk record en route to gold with a total of 278kg (115kg 163kg).

Malaysia's Siti Aqilah Farhana Draman took silver with 253kg (113kg 140kg), while Canada's Etta Mae Love secured bronze with 250kg (106kg 144kg).

Martina's campaign began nervously as she failed her opening two snatch attempts at 103kg, suddenly finding herself on the brink of elimination.

In a bold tactical call, head coach Vijay Sharma increased the weight to 105kg for her final attempt instead of repeating 103kg. The gamble paid off spectacularly as Martina produced a clean lift with remarkable ease, displaying impressive composure under immense pressure to stay alive in the competition.

The relief was overwhelming. As she walked backstage, the teenager broke down in tears after surviving the biggest scare of her competition.

The Indian think tank then set an entry weight in her clean and jerk at 140kg, the second-highest declared opening weight in the field, and Martina completed it comfortably on her first attempt.

Needing bigger lifts to force her way into the medals, she called for 144kg in her second attempt but could not complete it.

Her final effort at 146kg also ended in disappointment, bringing her campaign to a tearful close as she walked off the platform.

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