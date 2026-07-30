Over the past few seasons, Seema Kaliramna has emerged as one of India's most consistent discus throwers, overcoming personal and professional challenges to establish herself among the country's leading athletes. After making a successful return to competition following motherhood, winning gold at the 2025 National Games and claiming the national title, the 27-year-old Seema now heads into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the best form of her career. With a personal best of 59.73m, achieved earlier this season, and a string of consistent performances that secured her Commonwealth Games qualification, Seema believes progress in discus is built on patience and repetition rather than chasing one big throw.

"Discus is an event where consistency matters just as much as distance. Every training session is about improving a little, trusting the process and making sure you can reproduce your best throws when it matters. I am happy with the work I have put in this season, and Glasgow is another opportunity to test myself against a strong field," she said as per a press release by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Balancing her sport with motherhood and pursuing a PhD has made Seema's journey one of resilience, and she credits the support system around her for helping her compete at the highest level.

"Returning to competition after becoming a mother taught me to be more patient with myself. There were days when balancing training, my PhD and family responsibilities felt overwhelming, but every challenge made me mentally stronger. Having the support of my family and the team at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped me stay focused on my goal and continue improving as an athlete," she added.

Ravinder Kaliramna, Seema's husband and coach, believes her greatest strength has been her consistency throughout the season.

"Seema has never looked for shortcuts. Whether it was returning after motherhood or balancing her PhD alongside training, she has approached everything with discipline and consistency. We've focused on improving the small technical aspects every day, and that's why she's reached this stage. I believe she is ready to compete with the best and enjoy the moment in Glasgow," he said.

Having steadily established herself among India's leading discus throwers, Seema says her biggest lesson has been to focus on execution instead of outcomes.

"Over the years, I have realised that every competition is a learning experience. I am proud of how far I have come, but I also know there is still room to grow. My focus is on enjoying the competition, executing my throws and continuing to improve with every opportunity I get," he said.

Already enjoying the strongest season of her career, Seema now has the opportunity to carry that momentum onto one of athletics' biggest stages as she looks to make her mark at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace