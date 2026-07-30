Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Indian para-athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for their historic gold-silver finish in the men's T47 100m event and lauded long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar for winning his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal. Gavit clinched the gold medal in the men's T47 100m with a Games record timing of 10.71 seconds, while Basil secured the silver with a season-best effort of 10.83 seconds, helping India achieve a memorable 1-2 finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Taking to X, Shah hailed the achievement as a "Double Victory for India" and praised the two para-athletes for bringing immense pride to the country.

"Applause to Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath for ushering in a grand moment of pride for India by winning the Gold and Silver medals, respectively, in the Men's Para 100M T47 at #CWG2026," Shah posted.

He also lauded their performance and sportsmanship, saying their speed and determination had filled Indians with pride and joy.

"The display of your fiery speed and sheer sportsmanship sparked every Indian heart with pride and joy. May you always come out with flying colours," he added.

Shah also congratulated Sreeshankar after the Indian long-jumper secured the silver medal in the men's long jump with a best effort of 8.09 metres.

"Kudos to Shreeshankar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump at #CWG2026. Your determination and remarkable performance have brought pride to the nation. Keep up the winning spirit," Shah said in another post.

The silver marked Sreeshankar's second consecutive Commonwealth Games medal in the event. He had also won silver at the Birmingham Games in 2022 with an effort of 8.08 metres.

Sreeshankar's latest medal also added to India's strong showing in athletics at the Glasgow Games, while Gavit and Basil's historic 1-2 finish marked a significant achievement for the country's para-athletics contingent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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