Tejaswin Shankar cleared a top-ranking 2.15m in his signature high jump event, scooping up 944 crucial points to hold second place behind Canada's Damian Warner in the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon on Thursday. After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points. At the halfway stage, England's Sammy Ball with a score of 4249 is good 90 points behind the second placed Tejaswin. While Warner had two 1000 points plus efforts in the 100m (1044 points clocking 10.21 seconds) and Long Jump (1002 points with 7.77m effort), Tejaswin logged 944 points in High Jump and 1015 points in Long Jump (7.82 metres).

He lost a bit of momentum in the 100m where his timing of 10.96s fetched him only 870 points. In his weakest event shot put, the Indian's effort was a mediocre 13.09 and got him only 673 points.

In the 400m, he timed 49.51s to finish fifth which got him 837 points to keep him close on heels of Warner. On Friday, Tejaswin will take part in pole vault and javelin events.

Parul Chaudhary 13th in women's 5000m

Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary endured a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, finishing 13th in the women's 5000m final on Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose season and personal best stands at 15:04.26, clocked 15:08.56 to finish outside the top 10.

Australia's Rose Davies and Jessica Hull claimed the gold and silver medals with season-best timings of 14:44.53 and 14:45.01 respectively, while Scotland's Megan Keith also produced a season-best 14:49.10 to take bronze.

The result extended India's wait for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the women's 5000m.

Earlier, Parul, whose pet event is the 3000m steeplechase, had also missed out on a medal in her favourite discipline.

The Hangzhou Asian Games champion in the 5000m had shattered the national record with a time of 15:04.26 while finishing second at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice, France, last month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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