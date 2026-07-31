The day has arrived when India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra looks to end his eight-year wait for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj, who missed the 2024 Games in Birmingham, qualified for the final of the Glasgow Games with a throw of 79.61 metres, securing fifth spot in the overall standings, ahead of defending champion Arshad Nadeem, who finished seventh. However, four other athletes finished ahead of Neeraj, though none of them managed to hit the automatic qualification mark of 84 metres in the event.

As Neeraj gears up for the final, he faces stiff competition, not just from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem but also from the likes of Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Grenada's Anderson Peters, South Africa's Douw Smit, and England's Ben East, who were the only throwers to breach the 80-metre mark in Thursday's qualifier

Who are the top podium contenders for the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The top podium contenders for the men's javelin throw final are Neeraj Chopra (India), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Rohit Yadav (India), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), and Douw Smit (South Africa)

When will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 be held?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held on July 31 in Scotland (August 1 as per Indian Standard Time)

What time will the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?

The Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 AM IST on Saturday, August 1

How to watch the live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website

How to watch the live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The live telecast of the Men's Javelin Throw Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada)

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