Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 Live Updates: With 17 medals already in their tally, the Indian contingent eyes more on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Indian star Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final event and will be aiming for the gold medal. He finished fifth in the qualification round. Also in action will be decathlon star Tejaswin Shankar. Most importantly, 10 boxers will be in action, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. This gives India a theoretical chance to win 10 gold medals in boxing. The day begins with Tejaswin Shankar in action in the Men's Decathlon event, as he participates in the 110m hurdles. He finished 2nd in Heat 2 to remain in podium hunt. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
CWG 2026, Men's Decathlon: Overall Standings
As the current standings are in Men's Decathlon, Canada's Damian Warner leads the field overall with 5322 points, with Tejaswin in second place with 5261 points. The Indian is ahead of Sammy Ball of England on 5146 points, who is 115 points behind Shankar.
CWG 2026, Men's Decathlon Live: End Of Heat 2 In 110m Hurdles
The Heat 2 ends on Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles with Tejaswin Shankar securing the No. 2 spot. Brilliant from the Indian. He is a strong podium contender.
CWG 2026 Live, Men's Decathlon: 100m Hurdles Heat 1 Ends
Heat 1 ends in Men's Decathlon 100m hurdles, with Grenada's Victor Lindon taking the No. spot.
CWG 2026 Live Updates, Men's Decathlon: Where Does Shankar Rank?
Tejaswin Shankar did really well in the Decathlon events yesterday, despite facing knee trouble, to finish second overall. However, yesterday's events were his strengths; it's today's run of events where his true ranking will be decided. At present, he's only 14 points behind leader Damian Warner of Canada
CWG 2026 Live Updates, Men's Decathlon: 100m Hurdles Heat 1
Heat 1 in Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles is set to begin shortly. Stay tuned for live updates!
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live: Why Neeraj Couldn't cross 80-Meter Mark
Neeraj Chopra didn't look the most comfortable yesterday in the men's javelin qualifier. Wearing a warm cap, embracing the wind, Neeraj failed to cross the 80-meter mark in the event. He explained why after the end of play.
"It was really cold and windy, but the throw was okay, the 79m throw. The goal was to go in the final and give my best in the final, so I'm happy with the throw," he said after the qualifying round where he finished fifth.
"Conditions are not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold, but it's really windy. The wind was also not in the front; sometimes it's from the side. It's really hard to process where we have to throw. Sometimes we think, 'Okay, we'll throw there', but then the wind comes from the other side. And lots of throwers are struggling today. Nobody touched the automatic qualification mark. It was tough conditions, but we are happy that all three Indians are in the final," Chopra added.
Commonwealth Games, Men's Decathlon Live: Tejaswin Shankar In 110m Hurdles
India's action on Day 9 will resume with Tejaswin Shankar, who will participate in Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles. He has been placed in Heat 2.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Big day for Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra looks to end his eight-year wait for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj, who missed the 2024 Games in Birmingham, qualified for the final of the Glasgow Games with a throw of 79.61 metres, securing fifth spot in the overall standings, ahead of defending champion Arshad Nadeem, who finished seventh.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Lovepreet's heartbreak
Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh clinches the silver medal in the men's 110 kg heavyweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.The Indian lifter delivered a brilliant all-round performance and looked destined for the top step of the podium until a stunning final lift from New Zealand's David Andrew Liti turned the contest on its head.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 9 Live: 2 more medals on Day 8
India had yet another memorable outing at Commonwealth Games on Day 8. Two more medals added to India's tally, taking it to 17. Here's a recap of the nation's best moments of the day:
1. SILVER for Lovepreet Singh in men's 110kg weightlifting, including Games record in snatch
2. BRONZE for Seema Kaliramna in women's discus throw
3. Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh all qualified for men's javelin throw final
4. Tejaswin Shankar currently in second spot in men's decathlon
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 9 Live: India's schedule
ATHLETICS
2:35 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles - Tejaswin Shankar
3:20 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Tejaswin Shankar
4:05 p.m. - Mixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2) - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak
5 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Tejaswin Shankar
11:30 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Tejaswin Shankar
12:45 a.m. (August 1) - Men's Javelin Throw Final (medal event) - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
1:05 a.m. (August 1) - Men's Decathlon 1500m (final event) - Tejaswin Shankar
1:30 a.m. (August 1) - Men's 400m Hurdles Final (medal event) - Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
BOXING
3:15 p.m. - Women's 54kg Semifinals - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia)
4:30 p.m. - Men's 80kg Semifinals - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada)
7:15 p.m. - Women's 57kg Semifinals - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)
7:30 p.m. - Women's 70kg Semifinals - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)
8:15 p.m. - Men's 55kg Semifinals - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia)
11:30 p.m. - Women's 51kg Semifinals - Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)
12:15 a.m. (August 1) - Women's 60kg Semifinals - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)
12:45 a.m. (August 1) - Women's 75kg Semifinals - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu)
1 a.m. (August 1) - Men's 60kg Semifinals - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales)
1:30 a.m. (August 1) - Men's 90kg Semifinals - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
JUDO
3:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -60kg, Round of 16 - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi)
3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -52kg, Round of 16 - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone)
3:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -66kg, Round of 16 - Rohit Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique)
3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -48kg, Quarterfinal - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland)
3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -57kg, Quarterfinal - Yamini Mourya vs TBD (to be decided)
8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -48kg, Medal Rounds - Asmita Dey (subject to qualification)
8:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -60kg, Medal Rounds - Harsh Singh (subject to qualification)
8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -52kg, Medal Rounds - Shraddha Chopade (subject to qualification)
8:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -66kg, Medal Rounds - Rohit Majgul (subject to qualification)
8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -57kg, Medal Rounds - Yamini Mourya (subject to qualification)
BOWLS
5:15 p.m. - Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 4 - India (Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson)
10:20 p.m. - Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 4 - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)
TRACK CYCLING
5:21 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Qualification - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
8:30 p.m. - Men's Keirin, First Round - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Heat 1), David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Heat 3), Jemsh Keithellakpam (Heat 4)
9:17 p.m. - Men's Keirin, First Round Repechages - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)
10:46 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Bronze) - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)
10:53 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Gold) - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)
11:01 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Second Round - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)
11:43 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Finals 7-12 - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)
11:48 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Finals 1-6 - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)
11:53 p.m. - Men's Elimination Race Final (medal event) - Harshveer Singh Sekhon