Neeraj Chopra didn't look the most comfortable yesterday in the men's javelin qualifier. Wearing a warm cap, embracing the wind, Neeraj failed to cross the 80-meter mark in the event. He explained why after the end of play.

"It was really cold and windy, but the throw was okay, the 79m throw. The goal was to go in the final and give my best in the final, so I'm happy with the throw," he said after the qualifying round where he finished fifth.

"Conditions are not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold, but it's really windy. The wind was also not in the front; sometimes it's from the side. It's really hard to process where we have to throw. Sometimes we think, 'Okay, we'll throw there', but then the wind comes from the other side. And lots of throwers are struggling today. Nobody touched the automatic qualification mark. It was tough conditions, but we are happy that all three Indians are in the final," Chopra added.

