CWG 2026 India Schedule, Day 9: Neeraj Chopra, the brightest among Indian athletes in recent times, will go for gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He finished fifth in the qualification round. Also in action will be decathlon star Tejaswin Shankar. Most importantly, 10 boxers will be in action, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. This gives India a theoretical chance to win 10 gold medals in boxing.

ATHLETICS

2:35 p.m. - Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles - Tejaswin Shankar

3:20 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Tejaswin Shankar

4:05 p.m. - Mixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2) - Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak

5 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Tejaswin Shankar

11:30 p.m. - Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Tejaswin Shankar

12:45 a.m. (August 1) - Men's Javelin Throw Final (medal event) - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

1:05 a.m. (August 1) - Men's Decathlon 1500m (final event) - Tejaswin Shankar

1:30 a.m. (August 1) - Men's 400m Hurdles Final (medal event) - Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

BOXING

3:15 p.m. - Women's 54kg Semifinals - Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia)

4:30 p.m. - Men's 80kg Semifinals - Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada)

7:15 p.m. - Women's 57kg Semifinals - Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)

7:30 p.m. - Women's 70kg Semifinals - Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)

8:15 p.m. - Men's 55kg Semifinals - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia)

11:30 p.m. - Women's 51kg Semifinals - Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)

12:15 a.m. (August 1) - Women's 60kg Semifinals - Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)

12:45 a.m. (August 1) - Women's 75kg Semifinals - Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu)

1 a.m. (August 1) - Men's 60kg Semifinals - Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales)

1:30 a.m. (August 1) - Men's +90kg Semifinals - Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

JUDO

3:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -60kg, Round of 16 - Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi)

3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -52kg, Round of 16 - Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone)

3:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -66kg, Round of 16 - Rohit Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique)

3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -48kg, Quarterfinal - Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland)

3:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -57kg, Quarterfinal - Yamini Mourya vs TBD (to be decided)

8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -48kg, Medal Rounds - Asmita Dey (subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -60kg, Medal Rounds - Harsh Singh (subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -52kg, Medal Rounds - Shraddha Chopade (subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards - Men's -66kg, Medal Rounds - Rohit Majgul (subject to qualification)

8:30 p.m. onwards - Women's -57kg, Medal Rounds - Yamini Mourya (subject to qualification)

BOWLS

5:15 p.m. - Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 4 - India (Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh) vs Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson)

10:20 p.m. - Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 4 - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)

TRACK CYCLING

5:21 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Qualification - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon

8:30 p.m. - Men's Keirin, First Round - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Heat 1), David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Heat 3), Jemsh Keithellakpam (Heat 4)

9:17 p.m. - Men's Keirin, First Round Repechages - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

10:46 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Bronze) - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)

10:53 p.m. - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Finals (Gold) - Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)

11:01 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Second Round - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:43 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Finals 7-12 - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:48 p.m. - Men's Keirin, Finals 1-6 - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:53 p.m. - Men's Elimination Race Final (medal event) - Harshveer Singh Sekhon

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