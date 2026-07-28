With a whopping 6 medals in a single day, the Indian contingent had its most productive outing on Monday (July 27, 2026) in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. It was Sharmila Dhankar who bagged the ultimate glory for India, becoming the first para-athlete from the country to clinch the top podium spot in the women's shot put F57 final. The likes of Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare and Valluri Ajaya Babu claimed silver medals, and Bindyarani Devi and Shilpa K. Shyla added bronze as the country's medal tally reached 10.

The only other gold medal winner for India in the Glasgow Games is Mirabai Chanu, who completed a hat-trick of top podium finishes in her CWG career, lifting a combined weight of 190kg in the women's 48kg category. Weightlifting has been the most successful event for India in the 2026 Games so far, producing 6 medals. (CWG 2026 Medal Tally)

Full List Of Medal-Winners For India In CWG 2026:

Gold

1. Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting (Women's 48kg): Secured her third consecutive CWG gold medal with a record-shattering total lift of 190kg (85kg Snatch + 105kg Clean & Jerk).

2. Sharmila Dhankar, Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by clinching India's first-ever para-athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Silver

1. Rishikanta Singh, Weightlifting (Men's 60kg): Won India's first able-bodied medal at the 2026 Games, setting a Games record in the snatch section with a 121kg lift.

2. Muthupandi Raja, Weightlifting (Men's 65kg): Delivered a strong performance to lock in a podium finish with a combined total lift of 286kg.

3. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Weightlifting (Women's 53kg): Battled through a thrilling record-breaking contest to secure silver with a total lift of 199kg.

4. Valluri Ajaya Babu, Weightlifting (Men's 79kg): Continued India's lifting dominance by pushing through a competitive field to grab silver.

5. Sarvesh Kushare, Athletics (Men's High Jump): Became the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Bronze

1. Jhandu Kumar, Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight): Opened India's overall medal account in Glasgow with a powerful best lift of 190kg.

2. Bindyarani Devi, Weightlifting (Women's 58kg): Claimed her second career CWG medal by lifting a total of 199kg.

3. Shilpa Shyla, Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded the bronze medal following a successful formal appeal by the Indian contingent.

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