Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa delivered another stunning blow to hometown hero and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, defeating the Norwegian in classical chess for the second time at Norway Chess 2026 on Tuesday. The result didn't just boost Praggnanandhaa's bid to become the first Indian champion of the prestigious tournament but also made him the first Indian to have beaten Carlsen twice in classical games in the same tournament. He is also the first player to have beaten the World No. 1 twice in classical games this year.

Carlsen could do little but accept the young Indian Grandmaster's excellence as he shook his hands and left the table with nothing but disappointment on his face. In the video, Carlsen could be seen shaking his head as he stood up after losing the game. The Norwegian didn't take long before leaving the area, having seen Praggnanandhaa better him twice in this competition.

Check out the incredible final moments of Praggnanandhaa taking down World no.1 Magnus Carlsen with the Black pieces in Round 8 of Norway Chess 2026!



With this win, Pragg becomes the first Indian (and possibly in the world) player who defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess… pic.twitter.com/MFvJPdBHel — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) June 2, 2026

The victory lifted the 20-year-old to 12 points and third place, while simultaneously dealing what could prove to be a fatal blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess title.

With just two rounds remaining, the defending champion's title defence now hangs by a thread.

Carlsen has endured an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign, suffering four classical defeats, including two at the hands of the Indian prodigy, who has emerged as one of the biggest challengers to the Norwegian's long-standing dominance.

At the top of the standings, American Grandmaster Wesley So continued his impressive run, defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon tie-break to extend his lead to 14 points. France's Alireza Firouzja climbed to sole second on 13 points after outplaying reigning world champion D. Gukesh in their classical encounter.

The defeat effectively ended Gukesh's hopes of lifting the Norway Chess crown. Stuck on eight points, the Indian can reach a maximum of only 14 points even if he wins his remaining two games in classical format, a tally unlikely to be enough to challenge for the title.

It was Gukesh's third classical loss of the tournament as the world champion continues to balance elite tournament commitments ahead of his title defence against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov later this year.

For Praggnanandhaa, however, the dream remains very much alive. Having already toppled Carlsen twice on his home turf, the Indian star has thrust himself firmly into the title conversation and ensured that the final two rounds will be played under immense pressure, not least for the Norwegian icon whose fortress has been breached more often than ever before.

With PTI Inputs

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