Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has taken over the interim presidency of the international chess federation (FIDE) after its incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich stepped aside following his inclusion in the European Union's list of sanctioned individuals related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Dvorkovich, who hails from Russia, has decided to challenge EU's decision "by all means". The EU action could lead to freezing of his accounts and travel bans. Anand has been the deputy president of FIDE since 2022. "The FIDE Council accepts and ratifies the decision of Mr Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his rights, duties and prerogatives as President of the FIDE," the world body said in a statement.

"In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Mr Anand Viswanathan, Deputy President of FIDE, shall act as Interim President as long as Mr Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force," it added.

In his statement, Dvorkovich said the EU's decision was unfair.

"Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail.

"However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations.

"In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand," said Dvorkovich.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) chief Nitin Narang said Anand's reputation as a respected and forthright person will ensure FIDE will continue to follow good governance policies.

"As FIDE enters an interim phase of leadership, I extend my best wishes to Deputy President Viswanathan Anand as he assumes the responsibilities of Interim President," wrote Narang on 'X'.

"Vishy sir has earned the respect of the global chess community through his integrity, wisdom and lifelong service to our sport. I am confident that under his stewardship, FIDE will continue to uphold stability, good governance and its commitment to players and federations across the world as was being done by Dvorkovich.

"I also acknowledge Arkady Dvorkovich's decision to place the interests and continuity of FIDE first at a difficult moment. The All India Chess Federation looks forward to working closely with Vishy sir and the entire FIDE leadership in advancing the game globally," added Narang.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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