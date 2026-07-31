Legendary Garry Kasparov once described India's young chess stars as "Vishy's children on the loose." Today, that phenomenon extends well beyond India's borders. When the 112th British Chess Championships begin in Coventry on Saturday, one of the leading contenders will be 11-year-old WIM Bodhana Sivanandan. Representing England, the daughter of Indian-origin parents starts the tournament as the favourite for the British Women's Championship with several milestones within reach.

Bodhana has already broken age records at the event. At last year's championships in Liverpool, she became the youngest girl to defeat a grandmaster. Earlier this year, she became the youngest girl to beat a grandmaster rated above 2600, adding another landmark to a career that has advanced rapidly over the past two seasons.

Coventry offers another opportunity.

A strong performance would earn Bodhana the final norm required for the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title, making her the youngest British player to achieve it. She is also the favourite to win the British Women's Championship. A victory here would make her the youngest champion in the event's history, breaking a record that has stood since 1939.

She also has a chance to finish the week as Britain's top-rated female player.

Bodhana begins the tournament with a FIDE rating of 2303, five points behind WGM Lan Yao, England's highest-rated woman. A strong result over nine rounds could move her to the top of the national rankings.

Her progress has been marked by consistency as much as individual results. Rather than relying on a single breakthrough performance, she has continued to improve against stronger opposition and has added major milestones almost every season.

The Open championship will include several established grandmasters as well as another Indian-origin player, teenage GM Shreyas Royal, who is among the title contenders.

Even so, much of the attention in Coventry is expected to centre on Bodhana and the records she could break.

Her rise also reflects the growing influence of India's chess culture beyond the country itself.

Although Bodhana represents England, she belongs to the generation that has emerged after Viswanathan Anand's success and during the rise of world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

India's strength in junior chess has also had an impact in Britain, where players from Indian families have become a regular presence in national age-group competitions. That trend was evident at last year's British Championships, with players of Indian origin featuring prominently across the junior sections.

If Bodhana wins the British Women's title, she will become the youngest champion in the tournament's history. It would add another record to a career that continues to develop at an unusually early age while highlighting the wider influence of India's chess boom on the international game.

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