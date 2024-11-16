Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Updates: In one the biggest-ever bouts, 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson and 27-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul are set to take on each other at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, November 16 (IST). Tyson has made the highly anticipated heavyweight fight all-more important by failing to get a hold of his emotions. The boxing great slapped his opponent Paul as the two men faced off for the final time ahead of their controversial Netflix-backed bout. Tyson hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in for the fight. A scrum of security swiftly intervened to separate the two fighters following the incident before Tyson was ushered away. Fans were made to wait an extra four months for this high-profile bout, which was initially scheduled for July 20 earlier this year. The bout was postponed as Tyson had a medical episode on a flight and the legendary boxer needed time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul LIVE: The buildup The fight is one of most improbable ones. A 58-year-old world champion taking on a 27-year-old star YouTube. The buildup has been nasty with lots of trash talking and even Tyson slapping Jake Paul during the weigh-in.

