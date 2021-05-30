MC Mary Kom will be aiming to win her sixth gold medal, when she faces Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in the women's 51kg final at the Asian Boxing Championships, in Dubai on Sunday. The six-time world champion defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the semifinals on Thursday. Other than the legendary Indian boxer, three other Indians also have gold medal bouts on Sunday; Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg) and Lalbuatsahi (64kg). Pooja received a walkover in her semi-final clash, and will face Uzbekistan's Mavluda Movlonova in the summit clash. Meanwhile, Anupama and Lalbuatsahi will face Kazakh boxers in their respective finals.

Asian Boxing Championships Women's Singles Finals Live Updates from Dubai



May 30 2021 19:29 (IST) Final bouts for Sunday (May 30) 1. Women's Light Fly (45-48kg): [RED] GULASAL SULTONALIEVA (UZB) vs [BLUE] ALUA BALKIBEKOVA (KAZ)

2 . Women's Fly (48-51kg): [RED] M.C. MERY KOM (IND) vs [BLUE] NAZYM KYZAIBAY (KAZ)

3. Women's Bantam (51-54kg): [RED] DINA ZHOLAMAN (KAZ) vs [BLUE] SITORA SHOGDAROVA (UZB)

4. Women's Feather (54-57kg): [RED] VLADISLAVA KUKHTA (KAZ) vs [BLUE] SITORA TURDIBEKOVA (UZB)

5. Women's Light (57-60kg): [RED] HUSWATUN HASANAH (INA) vs [BLUE] RIMMA VOLOSSENKO (KAZ)

6. Women's Light Welter (60-64kg): [RED] MILANA SAFRONOVA (KAZ) vs [BLUE] LALBUATSAIHI (IND)

7. Women's Welter (64-69kg): [RED] VALENTINA KHALZOVA (KAZ) vs [BLUE] NAVBAKHOR KHAMIDOVA (UZB)

8. Women's Middle (69-75kg): [RED] MAVLUDA MOVLONOVA (UZB) vs [BLUE] POOJA RANI (IND)

9. Women's Light Heavy (75-81kg): [RED] RUZMETOVA SOKHIBA (UZB) vs [BLUE] FARIZA SHOLTAY (KAZ)

10. Women's Heavy (81+kg): [RED] ANUPAMA (IND) vs [BLUE] LAZZAT KUNGEIBAYEVA (KAZ)

May 30 2021 19:11 (IST) Mary Kom's upcoming opponent: Nazym Kyzaibay Meanwhile, Mary Kom's upcoming opponent Nazym Kyzaibay is a two-time world champion. She cruised past Sri Lanka's Nadeeka Pushpakumari in the semi-final, wich the bout stopped by the referee in the first round itself.

May 30 2021 19:03 (IST) Mary Kom's semi-final clash Mary Kom had to defeat Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, 4-1, on Thursday in her semi-final chash on Thursday. The Indian boxer had a slow start and soon settled down. The veteran increased her aggression in the second round and then blitzed past her opponent in the third round.

May 30 2021 18:51 (IST) Hello and good evening everyone! Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships' gold medal fixtures of MC Mary Kom, Pooja Rani, Anupama and Lalbuatsahi. All four boxers will be aiming for a win, with legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom aiming for her sixth gold medal. Stay tuned for further updates!