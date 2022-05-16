The Indian men's badminton team scripted history on Sunday by winning a gold medal at the Thomas Cup for the very first time. Heading into the summit clash against Indonesia, odds were stacked against India as their opponents were the defending champions and had won the tournament 14 times. But in the final, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Kidambi Srikanth brought their A-game to the court and India sealed the contest within the first three matches. HS Prannoy, who is also a member of the men's badminton team shared a picture with the gold medal on social media.

"I want to sleep but I am not able to becauseeeeeeeeeeeeeee we are Worldddddd Championsssssss," tweeted Prannoy.

I want to sleep but I am not able to becauseeeeeeeeeeeeeee we are

Worldddddd Championsssssss pic.twitter.com/S5HIg7NIXA — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 15, 2022

Prannoy was the difference-maker in the quarterfinals and semi-finals. Both contests were level at 2-2 and on both occasions, Prannoy went on to win the last match, to seal the victory for India.

The 29-year-old first defeated Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the quarterfinal and then he outclassed Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the semi-finals.

Talking about the summit clash between India and Indonesia, India took a 1-0 lead after Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match.

Promoted

After this, India further improved their lead to 2-0 after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth triumphed over Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 and in the end, India went on to script history on Sunday in front of a jam-packed crowd at Impact Arena in Bangkok.