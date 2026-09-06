 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, China Masters Final, Live Score Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Wins 2nd Set, Match Goes To Decider | Badminton News
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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, China Masters Final, Live Updates: The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a brilliant comeback to win the second set after losing the first set against China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the China Masters final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the final of the China Masters following their victory over Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 at the Shenzhen Arena on Saturday. With this victory, the fondly called ‘Smash Bros' registered their third final at the event in four years, since 2023. 

Sep 06, 2026 16:11 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Things getting worse

It is getting worse for Satwik-Chirag as they keep making unforced errors! 14-11 in favour of the Chinese pair in the deciding set.

Sep 06, 2026 16:07 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: 9-11 trailing

11-9 for the Chinese pair and Satwik-Chirag are in trouble. They have looked promising at times during the 3rd set but some basic errors have left them in a troubling situation.

Sep 06, 2026 16:03 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Tough competition

Both teams are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to this match and Satwik-Chirag are now 6-7 behind in the third set. Game on!

Sep 06, 2026 15:59 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Shaky start to 3rd set

Not great from Satwik-Chirag as they are 2-4 down in the third set. Couple of unforced errors and they cannot let the Chinese pair get too big an advantage in this close-fought clash.

Sep 06, 2026 15:56 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: 2nd set to India

21-13 and the comeback is complete! Satwik-Chirag looked in a spot of bother but they have fought back brilliantly and the match goes to the deciding set.

Sep 06, 2026 15:51 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Slight setback

5 back-to-back points for the Chinese pair but it is not a huge setback for Satwik-Chirag as they still led 18-13 in the second set.

Sep 06, 2026 15:47 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Satwik-Chirag going strong

15-8 and this is sensational from Satwik-Chirag. They were not bothered by the slow start and have fought back beautifully in this match. They will need more of this same to complete the turnaround.

Sep 06, 2026 15:43 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: 11-7 for Satwik-Chirag

11-7 in the second half and the Indian pair will be very happy with how they have played in the second set!

Sep 06, 2026 15:41 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Fightback is on!

A 10-7 lead for the Indian pair and they are finally looking in control. The start was really not something that wanted but the fightback is well and truly on!

Sep 06, 2026 15:37 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Slight advantage

The Chinese pair is now widening the gap with 6-4 lead in the second set. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have not found their footing in this match at all and this can quickly get out of their hands.

Sep 06, 2026 15:34 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Better start in 2nd set

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty needed a good start in the second set and they will not be disappointed. 3-3 but they have shown great fight.

Sep 06, 2026 15:31 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: 21-11

That is it for the first set. 21-11 and the Indian pair is behind in this final!

Sep 06, 2026 15:29 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Road to final

Satwik-Chirag began their semi-final clash against Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong with a 0-5 deficit, the Indians found their rhythm by scoring seven consecutive points, 7-5, and maintained their lead from there to close the opening game 21-16. Then the Malaysians forced a decider by securing the second game 18-21.

The 2022 Asian Games champions then dominated the closing game, leaving little room for the Malaysians to recover. Though they managed to save two match points, their efforts weren’t enough as Satwik-Chirag confirmed their final spot with a 21-11 victory in an hour and six minutes.

Sep 06, 2026 15:27 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Too strong

A brilliant rally between the teams but the Chinese pair has appeared too strong in the match till now. A 19-10 lead in the first set and it looks like Satwik-Chirag need to make their plans for the second set already.

Sep 06, 2026 15:22 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Domination

China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu have not made many mistakes in the final till now and it will be an uphill task for the Indian pair to claw their way back in the summit clash. There were a number of unforced errors in the first set and Satwik-Chirag were made to pay for them by their opponents.

Sep 06, 2026 15:19 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Horrible start

It has been a horrible start for the Indian pair in the China Masters summit clash! They are down 11-5 in the first set and will be looking to fight back!

Sep 06, 2026 15:17 (IST)
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China Masters Final Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the China Masters 2026, Men's doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Chirag Shetty Badminton Live Blogs
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