Satwik-Chirag began their semi-final clash against Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong with a 0-5 deficit, the Indians found their rhythm by scoring seven consecutive points, 7-5, and maintained their lead from there to close the opening game 21-16. Then the Malaysians forced a decider by securing the second game 18-21.

The 2022 Asian Games champions then dominated the closing game, leaving little room for the Malaysians to recover. Though they managed to save two match points, their efforts weren’t enough as Satwik-Chirag confirmed their final spot with a 21-11 victory in an hour and six minutes.