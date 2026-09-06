Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, China Masters Final, Live Updates: The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a brilliant comeback to win the second set after losing the first set against China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the China Masters final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the final of the China Masters following their victory over Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 at the Shenzhen Arena on Saturday. With this victory, the fondly called ‘Smash Bros' registered their third final at the event in four years, since 2023.
China Masters Final Live: Things getting worse
It is getting worse for Satwik-Chirag as they keep making unforced errors! 14-11 in favour of the Chinese pair in the deciding set.
China Masters Final Live: 9-11 trailing
11-9 for the Chinese pair and Satwik-Chirag are in trouble. They have looked promising at times during the 3rd set but some basic errors have left them in a troubling situation.
China Masters Final Live: Tough competition
Both teams are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to this match and Satwik-Chirag are now 6-7 behind in the third set. Game on!
China Masters Final Live: Shaky start to 3rd set
Not great from Satwik-Chirag as they are 2-4 down in the third set. Couple of unforced errors and they cannot let the Chinese pair get too big an advantage in this close-fought clash.
China Masters Final Live: 2nd set to India
21-13 and the comeback is complete! Satwik-Chirag looked in a spot of bother but they have fought back brilliantly and the match goes to the deciding set.
China Masters Final Live: Slight setback
5 back-to-back points for the Chinese pair but it is not a huge setback for Satwik-Chirag as they still led 18-13 in the second set.
China Masters Final Live: Satwik-Chirag going strong
15-8 and this is sensational from Satwik-Chirag. They were not bothered by the slow start and have fought back beautifully in this match. They will need more of this same to complete the turnaround.
China Masters Final Live: 11-7 for Satwik-Chirag
11-7 in the second half and the Indian pair will be very happy with how they have played in the second set!
China Masters Final Live: Fightback is on!
A 10-7 lead for the Indian pair and they are finally looking in control. The start was really not something that wanted but the fightback is well and truly on!
China Masters Final Live: Slight advantage
The Chinese pair is now widening the gap with 6-4 lead in the second set. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have not found their footing in this match at all and this can quickly get out of their hands.
China Masters Final Live: Better start in 2nd set
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty needed a good start in the second set and they will not be disappointed. 3-3 but they have shown great fight.
China Masters Final Live: 21-11
That is it for the first set. 21-11 and the Indian pair is behind in this final!
China Masters Final Live: Road to final
Satwik-Chirag began their semi-final clash against Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong with a 0-5 deficit, the Indians found their rhythm by scoring seven consecutive points, 7-5, and maintained their lead from there to close the opening game 21-16. Then the Malaysians forced a decider by securing the second game 18-21.
The 2022 Asian Games champions then dominated the closing game, leaving little room for the Malaysians to recover. Though they managed to save two match points, their efforts weren’t enough as Satwik-Chirag confirmed their final spot with a 21-11 victory in an hour and six minutes.
China Masters Final Live: Too strong
A brilliant rally between the teams but the Chinese pair has appeared too strong in the match till now. A 19-10 lead in the first set and it looks like Satwik-Chirag need to make their plans for the second set already.
China Masters Final Live: Domination
China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu have not made many mistakes in the final till now and it will be an uphill task for the Indian pair to claw their way back in the summit clash. There were a number of unforced errors in the first set and Satwik-Chirag were made to pay for them by their opponents.
China Masters Final Live: Horrible start
It has been a horrible start for the Indian pair in the China Masters summit clash! They are down 11-5 in the first set and will be looking to fight back!