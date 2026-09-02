Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the China Masters after a listless performance against Canada's Victor Lai but Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round Shenzhen on Wednesday. Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze-medallist, played an error-riddled game to go down 14-21 7-21 in 38 minutes to world No. 9 Lai, who won his second bronze medal at the World Championships last month. It was Lakshya's third defeat to the Canadian with his only win being at the All England Championships in March this year.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver-medallist, however, progressed after beating Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-16 21-15 in another men's singles opener.

India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the next round after defeating Thailand's Tonnakorn Saeheng and Tonnicha Saeheng 21-8 21-9.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Lakshya, who made an unceremonious early exit from the World Championships at home.

On Wednesday, he struggled to find a way past Lai's resolute defence and gradually lost patience, repeatedly making errors on the Canadian's backhand sideline.

Lakshya was up 4-0 early in the opening game but Lai soon took control and never allowed Lakshya to settle into a rhythm, closing it out the game comfortably.

After the change of sides, the Indian's frustration grew as Lai continued to soak up pressure and force errors. Lakshya trailed 4-11 and could not mount a comeback, with the Canadian wrapping up the match without much ado.

Among other Indians, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, women's singles players Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag will compete later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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