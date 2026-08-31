Lakshya Sen will face newly-crowned world champion Alex Lanier in a blockbuster opening-round clash as a strong Indian contingent begins its campaign at the China Masters 2026, a BWF Super 750 tournament, at the Shenzhen Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 1 to 6. The world No. 13 Indian will have a demanding start against France's Lanier, who arrives in Shenzhen fresh from his historic triumph at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, where he became the first Frenchman to claim the men's singles world title.

The two players have met once previously, with Lanier emerging victorious in straight games in the quarter-finals of last year's Denmark Open. Lakshya will therefore be looking to turn the tables as he returns to competition following an early exit at the World Championships, where he suffered a second-round defeat to USA's Garret Tan.

India's men's singles challenge will also feature former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth. The experienced shuttler, who finished runner-up at the US Open in June, will provide the country with another significant presence in a highly competitive draw.

Ayush Shetty, who produced one of India's standout performances at the World Championships by defeating 2025 world champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round, will not compete in Shenzhen. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also absent from the tournament.

World No. 5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead India's doubles campaign. The fourth-seeded pair head into the Super 750 event after winning the Singapore Badminton Open in May and reaching the quarter-finals of the World Championships in New Delhi.

MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan will also represent India in the men's doubles competition.

India's next generation will be firmly in focus in the women's singles, with Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag forming the country's three-member challenge.

Eighteen-year-old Unnati, currently ranked world No. 25, recently made her World Championships debut and reached the second round before narrowly losing a three-game contest to Canada's Michelle Li.

Tanvi, ranked world No. 26, has enjoyed a breakthrough season and captured her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open, while Devika arrives after winning the Thailand Masters earlier this year.

All three young shuttlers are part of India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, along with Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, will represent India in the mixed doubles competition.

India will have no representatives in the women's doubles draw. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who recently created history by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in New Delhi, are among those skipping the tournament.

Beyond the immediate battle for the China Masters title, the tournament will serve as a significant competitive outing for several members of India's 20-player badminton squad preparing for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Lakshya, Srikanth, Unnati, Tanvi, Devika, Satwiksairaj, Chirag, Arjun, Hariharan, Dhruv and Tanisha — 11 members of India's Asian Games badminton contingent — will be in action in Shenzhen.

The China Masters also presents India with an opportunity to break new ground. No Indian player has won the tournament since its inception in 2005, adding another layer of significance to this week's campaign.

China Masters 2026: India squad

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan

Women's singles: Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Women's doubles: No Indian entries

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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