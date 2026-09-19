Veteran Indian shuttler H S Prannoy says the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is most likely his last, but he will give himself another year to assess whether he has enough left to make a realistic bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the last edition, is part of India's 20-member badminton squad for the 20th Asian Games, which begins with the team championships on Sunday. "This is probably my last Asian Games. I don't think I will be able to play at this level after four years. I only want to play at that level, not lower," Prannoy told PTI. Prannoy who competed at the Vietnam Open last week, said he was in good physical and mental shape as he prepared for what could be his final appearance at the continental showpiece.

"I am in a good place physically and mentally. I played the Vietnam Open last week and had a decent run after some time," he said.

Prannoy, who was part of India's silver-medal winning team at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, said the narrow miss would serve as motivation as the team targets gold in Nagoya.

"We missed gold by a whisker last time. Hopefully, we can reach the final and win gold this time," he said.

The former world No. 6, however, has not completely closed the door on another major assignment, with the Los Angeles Olympics still a possibility if he feels he can remain competitive.

"My aim is LA 2028. I will push for the next one to one-and-a-half years. If I feel there is a realistic chance of making it to LA, I will continue. Otherwise, I will decide later," he said.

Prannoy's preparations for the Paris Olympics were disrupted after he contracted chikungunya around 15 days before the Games.

The veteran also credited fellow senior shuttler Kidambi Srikanth with giving him the motivation to continue playing at the highest level, describing him as "probably the best men's singles player" India has produced.

"Seeing him still play is encouraging and motivating. His results have given me confidence that if he can play, so can I," Prannoy said.

He added that Srikanth's commitment to training, irrespective of outside opinions, was something younger players could learn from.

Chirag urges India to be 'raging Tigers' while chasing Asiad team gold

Doubles specialist Chirag Shetty has called on the Indian men's badminton team to go all out for gold at the Asian Games and "be raging tigers on the court" as it looks to improve on its silver-medal finish in Hangzhou.

India had taken a 2-0 lead against China in the previous edition's final before losing 2-3, but Chirag said the team is ready for another shot at the top prize.

"We want to win a medal. Last time we won silver and we were so close to winning gold. We were leading 2-0 against China," Chirag said.

The Indian team has retained much of its core over the past few years, with several players having featured together at major team competitions.

"We have been playing together for quite some time now. We have had the Thomas Cup gold, Asian Games silver and the Thomas Cup bronze this year. We know each other well, so hopefully we can do well." Chirag, who partners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, said the team is not dwelling on the result at the previous edition.

"It's a new tournament. Whatever happened last time is done and dusted. We have to go all out and be raging tigers on the court." The Indian shuttler said competing at a multi-sport event carried a special significance, particularly because of the opportunity to represent the country and wear the national colours.

"Multi-sport events are always special. Donning the Indian tricolour feels special, and I am looking forward to the next 10 days." Chirag and Satwik head into the Asian Games high on confidence after winning the China Open earlier this month.

"What worked was that we were able to come back when we were down and execute in the crucial stages, even when we were not playing our best," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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