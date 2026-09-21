India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Telecast: India's men's badminton team will face Bangladesh in the first round match at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun are part of the team. Team India has a gold, two silver and 10 bronze medals in the Asian Games in the sport, making it a total of 13 medals

India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Monday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton matchh at Asian Games 2026 will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh Men's Badminton match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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