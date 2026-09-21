India registered a dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the men's badminton team event at the Asian Games 2026, with Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth winning their respective singles matches. Lakshya Sen gave India a perfect start, defeating Ayman Ibn Jaman 21-4, 21-12 in the opening match. The Indian shuttler comfortably dominated the contest to put India ahead 1-0. Ayush Shetty extended India's lead with another commanding performance, beating Gourab Singha 21-4, 21-13 in the second match. With India needing one more win to seal the tie, experienced campaigner Kidambi Srikanth stepped up and delivered a straight-game victory against Al Amin Jumar. Srikanth won the match 21-15, 21-9 to complete India's 3-0 triumph.

India's three singles victories meant the doubles matches were not required as the team secured a comfortable win over Bangladesh.

With the victory, India advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's team event at the continental Games. The men's badminton team is likely to face Japan in the next round.

India are having a brilliant day at the Asian Games on Monday, with athletes winning medals in shooting and mixed martial arts while also registering victories in hockey, badminton, kabaddi, boxing and table tennis.

Shooting emerged as India's biggest contributor, with Himanshu Dhillon winning silver and Rudrankksh Patil securing bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual final. The duo, along with Parth Mane, had earlier claimed silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event.

In the men's 10m air rifle individual qualification, Rudrankksh Patil finished third and Himanshu Dhillon seventh to qualify for the final, while Parth Mane finished 11th.

In mixed martial arts, Suchika Tariyal won a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg category after losing to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

India's women's hockey team registered a dominant 17-1 victory over Indonesia in their Pool B match. The Indian men's kabaddi team also recorded a comfortable 49-23 win over Japan in their Group A encounter.

In boxing, Sumit advanced to the next round after defeating Bunjong Sinsiri in the men's 70kg Round of 32 bout. India's women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the Group F match.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das remained as a reserve. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah failed to qualify for the men's 50m freestyle final, while Dhanush Suresh missed out on the men's 100m breaststroke final.

In soft tennis, Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena defeated Cambodia's Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun 5-0 and also registered a win over Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj-Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar in mixed doubles. However, the pair lost to South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park and later exited after a Round of 16 defeat against the Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit.

In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final, while India's men's team suffered a defeat against Japan in the Sepaktakraw team regu Group B match.

In shooting skeet qualification, Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished ninth, 14th and 16th respectively after Day 1 in the women's individual event. In the men's skeet qualification, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished 21st, 26th and 27th respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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