Satwik-Chirag vs Azriyn-Tan, China Masters 2026 LIVE Streaming: India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong in the semi-final of the China Masters 2026. Satwik and Chirag enter the match after overcoming Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in a gruelling three-game quarter-final contest. However, the Indian duo are favourites against Malaysia's pair, having won both of their previous meetings. While Satwik and Chirag are the fourth seeds, Azriyn and Tan are ranked 29th.

When will Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match take place?

Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match will take place on Saturday, September 5 (IST).

Where will Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match be held?

Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match will be held in Shenzhen, China.

What time will Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match start?

Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match?

Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match?

Satwik-Chirag's China Masters 2026 semi-final match will be live streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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