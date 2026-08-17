India's 21-year-old badminton star Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion and World No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in the BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 64 clash. The youngster, who hails from Karkala in Karnataka, looked in sensational form as he came up with brilliant smashes and terrific defence to pull off a stunning win in front of the home crowd in New Delhi. This was his first-ever win over Shi Yuqi after three successive losses, including a straight-game loss in the final of the Asia Badminton Championships earlier this year.

Ayush was off to a flying start with a 21-14 win in the first game and although he dropped the second game, the youngster did not give up. He fought back brilliantly and was able to finish the match in style.

Who is Ayush Shetty?

Shetty found himself in the headlines earlier this year after he became the first Indian men's singles player to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final in 61 years. While he was defeated by Shi Yuqi in the final, he pulled off a brilliant win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final. It was a result that truly announced his arrival on the global stage.

He comes from the small town of Sanoor near Karkala in Karnataka and was introduced to badminton at the age of 8 by his father, who coached him in their backyard. The family later relocated to Bengaluru in order to provide proper training to Shetty and under the guidance of coaches at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, he honed his skills.

Shetty's breakthrough came in 2025 when he won the US Open title after beating Brian Yang in straight games. It was his maiden BWF World Tour title. He followed it up with wins over top-10 players like Li Shi Feng and Chi Yu Jen at the Asia Championships.

Earlier, he won the bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, won the Denmark Junior International in 2021, and reached the finals at the Odisha Masters Super 100 (2023), the Bahrain International Challenge (2023), and the Dutch Open (2024).

(With IANS inputs)

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