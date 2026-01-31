Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: World No. 5 Elena Rybakina broke World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the first time of asking en route to winning the first set 6-4 in the Australian Open 2026 women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Rybakina and Sabalenka are tied 4-4 in the second set. Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open crown, and will be hoping to bounce back from her defeat in the final in Melbourne last year. Rybakina, on the other hand, is on the hunt for her second Grand Slam, and is playing her second final at the Australian Open. Sabalenka and Rybakina previously faced off in the Australian Open 2023 final, where the Belarusian came back from a set down to clinch victory.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE Updates, straight from Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne:
Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final LIVE: Sabalenka eyeing break
Sabalenka holds serve, and it's 5-4 now in the second set of the final. The pressure will firmly be on Rybakina now. Hold serve, and the set goes on. But if Sabalenka breaks here, she will clinch the second set.
Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final LIVE: Rybakina makes it 4-4
A strong service game from Elena Rybakina to make it 4-4 in the second set. After a couple of close games on her serve, that will come as a big confidence boost. This game is inching towards a tie-break.
Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final LIVE: Deuce!
Sabalenka allows Rybakina back into the game on her own serve. She was up 40-15 in the seventh game, but a double fault and then a superb return by Rybakina brings it to deuce.
But Sabalenka responds in style! An ace to take advantage, and then another strong serve to close out the game. 4-3.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: 2nd set poised at 3-3
Sabalenka and Rybakina are serving up an excellent contest here. They have each held serve so far in the second set, but neither are giving the other an inch. Sabalenka will still be desperate for her first break of the match.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: 2-2
Both players have held serve so far in the second set. Thanks to the second game, this set has already gone on for some time. Looks like this set might go down to the wire. Remember, it's a must-win set for Sabalenka.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Sabalenka leads 2-1 in 2nd set
Aryna Sabalenka closes out her serve with relative ease once again. A couple of excellent returns from both players in the battle for the last point, but Sabalenka wins it in the end. The Belarusian is certainly in good momentum now. She is closing out her serves well, and threatening a break.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Rybakina wins marathon game! 1-1
Rybakina wins the game at last! A terrific game, that one. Sabalenka failed to convert three break points, while Rybakina was prevented twice, before the Kazakh was finally able to make it stick and clinch the game. 1-1 in the second set.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Rybakina saves 3 break points!
Incredible tennis! Three times in a row, Aryna Sabalenka takes advantage and but on all three occasions, Rybakina is able to prevent the break. Some superb returns from the Kazakh when it matters. Sabalenka looks visibly frustrated at being unable to convert the break points.
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Deuce!
Sabalenka has made a strong start to the second set. She went into a lead on Rybakina's serve, and then smashed a terrific backhand to level it to deuce after Rybakina had gone back ahead. Can Sabalenka be the one to get the crucial early break in this set?
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Sabalenka starts well
Sabalenka is off to a much better start in the second set. She holds serve in her opening game this time around, and that would do good to alleviate the pressure off her. Rybakina to serve now. Remember, if Rybakina wins this set, she wins the title!
Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles Final LIVE: Rybakina wins 1st set!
First set to Elena Rybakina! She holds serve despite Sabalenka making it tricky at the start of the game, and wins the first set 6-4. However, Sabalenka has been here before. She lost the first set to Rybakina in the 2023 AO final as well, before bouncing back and winning.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: 5-4!
Aryna Sabalenka keeps her hopes alive in the first set, as she takes the ninth game to reduce the gap to 5-4. The set comes down to the next game now. Sabalenka must break Rybakina, otherwise the latter will win the first set.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: 3 aces in a row! 5-3!
Superb comeback from Rybakina! For the first time today, Sabalenka gets close to a break as she takes a 15-40 lead on Rybakina's serve. But the Kazakh fires three aces in a row to pull it to deuce and gain advantage, and then closes out the game. 5-3! If she breaks next, she takes the first set.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Sabalenka hanging on
Aryna Sabalenka is still hunting for that crucial break but she is gaining momentum on her own serve. She holds once again to make it 4-3. Rybakina has been firm so far in her own serve.
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Sabalenka makes it 3-2
Rybakina holds serve to make it 3-1, but then crucially for Sabalenka, she seals a comfortable game win for the first time today to make it 3-2. Does not let Rybakina get a point. That game should give Sabalenka a lot of confidence, and help her settle into a rhythm.
Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: Sabalenka holds serve
First game in the bag for Sabalenka. The Belarusian once again is made to fight hard by Rybakina, but she manages to win her first game of the match by holding serve. Rybakina has come out of the blocks really strongly today.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Rybakina leads 2-0
Rybakina holds her opening serve! In fact, she does not let Sabalenka get even a single point and wraps up the game without much discomfort. This is a statement start by the Kazakh, who is eyeing her second Grand Slam title today.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Rybakina breaks!
What a start! It's a BREAK by Elena Rybakina, and she's sent a strong message to the World No. 1 at the start of the contest. Sabalenka under pressure now. Can Rybakina now continue the momentum and hold serve?
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Match starts, and deuce!
We are LIVE! Sabalenka starts off strongly with by winning the first two points of the first game, but Rybakina fights back to make it 30-40. Sabalenka then forces deuce, but Rybakina gets advantage! Can Rybakina break the World No. 1 right off the bat?
Sabalenka vs Rybakina LIVE: Here come the players!
The players are now walking onto the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarusia and World No. 5 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan are about to face off for the Australian Open 2026 women's singles crown!
Sabalenka has won the toss, and she will serve first!
Australian Open, Women's Singles Final Live: Rybakina's win over Sabalenka
While Aryna Sabalenka leads their head-to-head record 8-6, Elena Rybakina won the last time they met, in the decider at the WTA Finals in November in Saudi Arabia, in straight sets.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina, Aus Open Final Live: Sabalenka in red-hot form
Aryna Sabalenka goes into the final in scintillating form, having won all of her 11 matches in 2026 without dropping a set. She lifted the Brisbane title before coming to Melbourne and is also the reigning US Open champion, underlining her prowess on hard courts.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina, Aus Open Final Live: Sabalenka's heartbreak in 2025
Aryna Sabalenka won it again in 2024, but was denied a hat-trick last year when she was stunned in the final by the American Madison Keys. The meeting with the big-serving Kazakh Rybakina will be her fourth Melbourne final in a row, and she is expecting an almighty tussle.
Sabalenka vs Rybakina, Aus Open Final Live: Revenge time for Rybakina
The showdown pits two players who are on rampaging form and yet to drop a set in Melbourne in the past fortnight. They know each other very well, having met 14 times previously, and it is a rematch of the 2023 title decider at Rod Laver Arena. The powerful Belarusian Sabalenka prevailed on that occasion, fighting back from a set down to win her first Grand Slam crown.
Australian Open, Women's Singles Final Live: Battle of top players
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on World No. 5 Elena Rybakina in a highly-anticipated Australian Open 2026 women's singles final. Belarusian Sabalenka is eyeing her third Australian Open crown, while Rybakina is aiming for her second Grand Slam title.
Australian Open, Women's Singles Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2026, Women's Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, straight from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Stay tuned for all the live updates.