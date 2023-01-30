One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic bagged his 22nd Grand Slam title as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Having lifted the Australian Open trophy for a 'record' 10th time in his career, Djokovic equalled Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles. Seeing the Serbian match his record of 'most Grand Slam tirumphs', Nadal took to Instagram and congratulate his rival for the brilliant achievement.

"Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement.

Enjoy the moment !" Nadal wrote on Instagram with a photo of Djokovic.

In drawing level with Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic reignited the debate about who is the greatest men's tennis player of all time.

For some, the Serb settled it with his record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

Certainly, his vanquished opponent on Rod Laver Arena thinks so.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"He's the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet, for sure," said Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

It seems inevitable that Djokovic, who returned to world number one with his dominant victory in Sunday's final, will win more Slams.

At 35 he is a year younger than great rival Nadal and except for hamstring trouble early on in Melbourne, he appears to be in excellent physical shape.

In contrast, Nadal's battered body broke down again at the Australian Open and he limped out with defeat in the second round, his title defence over and the Spaniard in pain with a hip injury.

Roger Federer, the third of the "Big Three" who have dominated men's tennis for the past 15 years, retired last year with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer will always be the "people's champion" in the eyes of many because of the graceful way he played, but it is Djokovic who looks primed to pull away with the record number of men's major crowns.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's IPL Set To Make BCCI Richer By INR 4000 Crore: Report