India Squad Announcement For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill has been named Team India's new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer will be serving as his deputy in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also set to return to the national side in the ODI series. The star duo have retired from Tests and T20Is. Pace spearhed Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against Australia while Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a comeback. Coming to the T20I series against the same opponents, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain while Gill is the vice-captain. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been named in the T20I squad with the injured Hardik Pandya missing out.

The decision to name Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain means that Rohit will no longer be in any leadership role. According to media reports, the selection of Rohit as well as Virat will be done completely based on merit in the future. While questions do arise about what this decision means for Rohit's future with respect to the ODI World Cup 2027, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has not provided any concrete update on the topic.