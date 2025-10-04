India Squad Announcement For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill has been named Team India's new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer will be serving as his deputy in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also set to return to the national side in the ODI series. The star duo have retired from Tests and T20Is. Pace spearhed Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against Australia while Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a comeback. Coming to the T20I series against the same opponents, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain while Gill is the vice-captain. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been named in the T20I squad with the injured Hardik Pandya missing out.
The decision to name Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain means that Rohit will no longer be in any leadership role. According to media reports, the selection of Rohit as well as Virat will be done completely based on merit in the future. While questions do arise about what this decision means for Rohit's future with respect to the ODI World Cup 2027, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has not provided any concrete update on the topic.
Rohit Sharma's incredible record as ODI captain
Rohit Sharma's time as India captain ends with 42 wins from 56 matches, an unbeaten run to the final of the 2023 World Cup, and an unbeaten run to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. Rohit's win percentage of 75 is the most among any Indian captain with more than 10 matches in charge.
Big responsibility on Gill
While Gill being the next ODI captain doesn't come as a surprise, it does put the 26-year-old under immense pressure. Not only is he now the captain in two formats, he will also have to manage some huge personalities, in the form of Rohit and Virat.
Tilak "very close" to ODI team
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar also namedropped Tilak Varma when talking about the players who narrowly missed out on the ODI team. Tilak was the Player of the Match in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Could Gill suffer from burnout?
With Shubman Gill now captain of India in two formats and vice-captain in the third, he'll likely play in near enough every match for the country. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar does not fear a burnout happening to the 25-year-old.
Agarkar: "Hopefully not. He's still quite young. We saw what he did in England under immense pressure. So there were really positive signs there. You've seen his record in one-day cricket as a batter. We hope there's no burnout. It is true there's a lot of cricket coming thick and fast over the next few months in particular. Him particularly, but the team management as well, we'll try and manage it as best as we can."
No mention of Shami
Mohammed Shami appears to be out of the Indian scheme of things now. Now 35, Shami has been suffering from persistent injury problems for a while. Shami not featuring in either the T20I or the ODI squad for Australia could be a definitive sign that the selectors are moving on from him.
No Abhishek in ODIs
Despite winning the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup 2025, and reports suggesting that he's on the selectors' radar for the 50-over format, opener Abhishek Sharma has not been included in India's squad for the ODIs against Australia.
Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to the ODI setup, although he's likely to be a clear back-up to Rohit and Gill.
Barely any changes in T20I setup
Every single player from India's Asia Cup-winning squad has been retained for the five-match T20I series against Australia, except the injured Pandya. Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy have also been included.
ODI vice-captaincy for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, a man who has captained his IPL team to back-to-back finals, has now been named vice-captain in the 50-over format. Iyer has also been one of India's most consistent run-scorers in ODIs recently, leading the runs charts for the team in the Champions Trophy 2025
2 ODI debutants soon?
Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been included in India's ODI squad for the Australia series. Both players are yet to make their India debuts in the 50-over format.
Jurel and Reddy have likely found a spot due to injuries to Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya respectively.
Do Virat, Rohit need to play domestic cricket?
Agarkar when asked whether Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma need to play the Vijay Hazare trophy: "We've made it clear that whenever the players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket."
How difficult was the decision?
Agarkar on the difficulty in replacing Rohit as captain: "You've got to look at what's coming forward and what's in the best interests of the team. You want to try and make the call reasonably early to try and give the other guy (Gill) a good chance."
Why did Hardik Pandya miss out?
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not available for Australia, confirms Agarkar. Pandya picked up an injury in the Asia Cup 2025, and Agarkar states that there will be further clarity regarding his return after a check-up at the BCCI COE next week.
Agarkar on Jadeja's absence
Agarkar explains that India are unlikely to need more than two spin-bowling all-rounders in Australia, which is why Jadeja has been left out of the ODI squad. Agarkar confirms that Jadeja is still in the scheme of things.
"Difficult to have 3 different captains"
Agarkar states that it is "practically impossible" to have 3 different captains across formats, and that this decision would also help head coach Gautam Gambhir. Agarkar also remains tight-lipped regarding the exact details of his conversation with Rohit regarding the captaincy switch.
"Rohit has been informed"
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar states that Rohit Sharma has been communicated to regarding the change in ODI captaincy. Agarkar confirms that there is a clear vision towards the 2027 World Cup.
Full India T20I squad
India's T20I squad for Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Full India ODI squad
India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah does not feature in the ODI squad.
Gill named ODI captain!
It's official! Shubman Gill has been named India's new ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been elevated to the role of vice-captain in the 50-over format. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also feature in the Indian squad!
What happens to Kohli, Rohit?
According to a report by the Indian Express, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both set to feature in the Indian ODI squad for the tour of Australia. However, Gill is expected to take over the captaincy now, with an eye on the 2027 Cricket World Cup.
According to the report, Gill was also involved in the selection meeting.
Agarkar's presser soon
BCCI Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar's press conference is set to start soon. Currently, India Test captain Shubman Gill is in the press conference. After that ends, Agarkar is expected to take over and announce the squad.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is expected to make his comeback for the national side as a part of the ODI squad. Although the cricketer has opted out of red-ball cricket, he is still considered to be a key member of the ODI setup.
Press conference
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be holding a press conference to announce the squads for the ODI and T20I series against Australia. The squad was supposed to be announced after India's match against West Indies ended and Agarkar himself will address the media.
Gill to become ODI captain?
A report by Times of India claimed that Shubman Gill can replace Rohit Sharma as the captain for the ODI series against Australia. The report added that the selectors are looking at the future and keeping the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind, Gill can be made captain.
“At the moment, there are no major doubts over Rohit and Virat Kohli’s place in the ODI team. However, the selectors want a stable leadership going ahead. As it is, the number of ODIs have come down significantly. By natural progression, Gill should take charge of the ODI team,” a BCCI source told TOI.
Massive win
India have registered a stunning win over West Indies as the Shubman Gill-led side clinched the first Test by an innings and 140 runs. What a show from the hosts!
First time ever
It will also be the first meeting RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha will attend as national selectors after being appointed as new members of the five-member panel at the BCCI AGM on September 28.
Captaincy issue
Media reports have claimed that Rohit Sharma will hold a meeting with the selectors regarding his ODI captaincy. Although it is almost sure that he will be included in the squad against Australia, his captaincy remains unclear. Shubman Gill has emerged as a top contender but nothing official has been confirmed yet.
