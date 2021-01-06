Rain could play spoilsport on the first two days of the third Test between India and Australia in Sydney. According to weather prediction website accuweather.com, chances of rain on Thursday and Friday are 56 per cent and 53 per cent respectively. The forecast for the last three days is mostly sunny with some clouds but less than 5 per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperatures range from 22 to 27 degree Celsius while the mercury could drop to 15 degrees at night. The four-match series is level 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne after a defeat in the first in Adelaide.

On Wednesday, India named their playing XI for the Test with Rohit Sharma replacing Mayank Agarwal in the openers' slot and Navdeep Saini set to make his Test debut, playing in the place of the injured Umesh Yadav.

Saini will form India's pace-attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in the Melbourne Test, and Jasprit Bumrah.

For Australia, David Warner is likely to return to the XI with Will Pucovski set to make his Test debut after having recovered from concussion.

Warner is still recovering from a groin injury sustained in November last year but captain Tim Paine hinted at Warner's inclusion in the XI on the eve of the Test.

"Hopefully, if he (Warner) gets in and gets away, that puts pressure back on opposition right away," Paine at said the pre-match virtual press conference.

"Regardless of whom we are playing, we are a better team when David Warner is in that team from the runs he scores or the energy he brings into the group."