Paris Diamond League: Avinash Sable Breaks His Own National Steeplechase Record
Olympics-bound Avinash Sable on Sunday broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet
File photo of Avinash Sable.© X (formerly Twitter)
Olympics-bound Avinash Sable on Sunday broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet, clocking 8 minute and 9.91 seconds in Paris. He bettered his earlier national record of 8:11.20, which he had clocked in 2022, by around one and a half second.
