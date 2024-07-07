Olympics-bound Avinash Sable on Sunday broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet, clocking 8 minute and 9.91 seconds in Paris. He bettered his earlier national record of 8:11.20, which he had clocked in 2022, by around one and a half second.

