India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Final, Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming: One win away from a historic gold medal, the Indian men's hockey team returns to action with an eye on the ultimate prize of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Following a thrilling semi-final victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, the defending champions face Malaysia in the gold-medal clash, where triumph would secure India both another Asian Games crown and direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games. Having never successfully defended an Asian Games gold medal, India now stands on the brink of writing a new chapter in the team's storied history. Standing in their path is a formidable Malaysian side eyeing their maiden title. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, Malaysia topped Pool B with five consecutive victories to set up a blockbuster final against the champions.

India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 3.

Where will the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Final at Asian Games 2026 will be streaming live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi