The slice of pizza was worth it. "It's the first one I am having since the Commonwealth Games," Mirabai Chanu said. Just an hour earlier, the weightlifter from Manipur had won India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal in 28 years. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 199kg (88kg+111kg) to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's silver in 1998. "I am only allowing it for today. Otherwise, she is not allowed to have it," a watchful Vijay Sharma, Mirabai's coach, said.

Together, the duo have forged a partnership that has now won almost everything there is to win in weightlifting, from an Olympic medal to Commonwealth Games titles and an Asian Games medal.

"Sir was confident, and his confidence was my strength. So, it was my aim to bring home an Asian Games medal this time," Mirabai Chanu said.

Vijay Sharma said there had been meticulous planning behind the medal.

"We have been studying our competitors. Our main focus was to remain injury-free. We knew that if we could do that, we could lift a good weight and win a medal here. We prepared in such a way that if we had to lift 2-5kg more for silver, we could have done that. That's why, in the snatch, we played it safe," Vijay Sharma said.

"No matter that the gold medallist was very strong. This medal is as important to me and Mira as an Olympic medal. I am feeling the same way that I felt when Mira won the Olympic medal."

Mirabai looked absolutely relaxed during the weightlifting final on Wednesday. "I was confident. And sir told me to remain relaxed. That way, I could implement the technique taught by sir," she said.

Mirabai competed in the 48kg category at the Commonwealth Games and in the 49kg category at the Asian Games. Vijay Sharma said that a lot of effort would be required going forward, with planning already underway for the next major event.

Mirabai's coach said that the diet chart had already been prepared. "There was a lot of difficulty in reducing her weight to 48kg. Even with 49kg it was difficult," Sharma said.

With the Los Angeles Olympics just two years away, Mirabai's target is fixed.

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