President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday after the Indian weightlifter ended the country's 28-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the sport by winning silver in the women's 49kg event at the 2026 Games. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. This achievement brings India a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games after 28 years. With medals at several prestigious international tournaments, including the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, your journey stands as an inspiration to the younger generation of athletes," the President said in a post.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. This achievement brings India a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games after 28 years. With medals at several prestigious... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2026

Chanu produced a total lift of 198kg, combining 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, to secure the silver medal at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center. North Korea's Ri Song-gum claimed the gold with a total of 210kg, while Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took the bronze with 191kg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on her historic silver medal at the Asian Games and heaped praise on the Indian men's and women's skeet teams for winning bronze medals in their respective events.

"A special silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women's 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PTKLjXRjjw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2026

"Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon on winning the bronze medal in the Women's Skeet Team event. Their focus, precision and teamwork have brought another proud moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours," the Prime Minister said.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the bronze-winning skeet teams and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. He also lauded Jay Meena for winning India's first medal in soft tennis at the Asian Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals