India are looking to build on their record-breaking medal haul from the previous edition in Hangzhou as the Asian Games 2026 officially gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. The Asian Games are the biggest sports competition in Asia, held once every four years. They are organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and have 45 participating countries and regions. The Asian Games were first held in 1951, with 489 athletes participating from 11 countries in New Delhi. Since then, the Games have been hosted a total of 19 times.

The upcoming Asian Games will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. This will be the 20th edition of the Games and the third time that the continental showpiece is being hosted by Japan after Tokyo 1958 and Hiroshima 1994.

India head to the continental showpiece looking to surpass the record-breaking campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where they won 107 medals, including 28 gold.

India are the defending champions in both men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, while the men's hockey team come in as the reigning champions.

PV Sindhu will spearhead India's badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu will lead the weightlifting contingent. Manu Bhaker will be among the country's leading names in shooting, with Aman Sehrawat taking the mat in wrestling. Lovlina Borgohain, meanwhile, will look to pack a punch in boxing.

Athletics will feature over 75 Indian track and field athletes, with Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary among India's leading medal prospects. Tajinderpal Singh Toor heads into Aichi-Nagoya as a two-time defending champion in shot put.

Olympic quotas are also available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

Live streaming and telecast details:

When will the action at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will be held on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India. It will also be broadcast live in regional languages on Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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