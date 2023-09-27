India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo shone in the cycling track, making the quarterfinal in men's sprint event at the Asian Games on Wednesday. On a difficult track of at the CSC Velodrome, David edged out his Kazakhstan rivals Sergey Ponomaryov and Andrey Kazchugay in final repechage to confirm his last-eight place. Earlier in the final heat, David edged out Ponomaryov by 0.188 seconds to make the last-eight. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam however failed to progress losing to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan in the 1/16 final repechage round.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

David and Ronaldo had come up with timings of 10.030s and 10.086s to take ninth and 13th positions respectively and make the 1/16 finals.

In women's keirin, India's Shushikala Agashe ( 1.087) finished fifth in her heat to fail to qualify for the semifinals, while Triyasha Paul ( 1.109) narrowly missed qualification after finishing at third spot in her heat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)