India will aim to continue its superb form at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday too. The way the Indian athletes shone on Sunday, those, who will be in action on the following day, will definitely be in the spotlight. India has had a medal spree in athletics on Sunday by claiming a total of two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a top podium finish in shot put event while Avinash Sable won a gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase with an Asian Games record. Star Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji's bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles was upgraded to silver after China's Wu Yanni, who finished at the second spot, was disqualified for a false start. Meanwhile, the Indian badminton team clinched a historic silver after losing to China in the gold medal match.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 2 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 2 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

