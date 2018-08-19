 
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar Get India Off The Mark With Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

Updated: 19 August 2018 12:17 IST

Shooters Apruvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal, finishing with a total of 429.9 points.

Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar Get India Off The Mark With Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event
Shooters Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar claimed India's first medal of the Asian Games 2018. © AFP

Shooters Apruvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened India's medal tally by claiming bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Sunday. The India duo finished with the score of 429.9. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar had qualified for the final by finishing second with scores of 835.3. India started strong by being placed second with 102.9 points after the first 10 shots. The next ten shots saw the Indian duo better their shooting as they maintained their spot with the scores of 205.5 points. After Stage 1 (30 shots), the Indian shooters maintained second position with 308.5 points. 

Following that, fifth place Mongolia were eliminated as India, who had a two-point lead in the event, dropped to the third placed as they could not emulated their first and second round's performance.

Mongolia were the first team to be eliminated and South Korea, who also had a good start, followed suit as they dropped to the fourth place in the second half.

Topics : Shooting Asian Games 2018
