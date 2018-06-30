World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Live Score: Argentina, France Meet In Mouth-Watering Clash

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will spearhead France's attack in their last-16 World Cup match against Argentina as Didier Deschamps made six changes from the line-up he fielded in the final group match. France reached the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago but Deschamps is under pressure to take his star-studded side further in Russia, with former teammate and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane cited as a potential replacement. Deschamps opted to deploy the same team in Kazan that eked out a precious 1-0 win over Peru in the group stages. Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele starts on the bench, with Deschamps opting to line up Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Juventus player Blaise Matuidi behind Giroud. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante retains the midfield holding role alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (LIVE SCORE: France vs Argentina)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, France vs Argentina match, straight from Kazan Arena

19:07 IST: France (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Argentina (4-3-3)

Franco Armani; Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Perez, Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega; Cristian Pavon, Lionel Messi (capt), Angel Di Maria

Coach: Jorge Sampaoli (ARG)

Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRI)

19:00 IST: The teams are ready.

18:42 IST: The teams have arrived at Kazan Arena.

18:29 IST: France are ready for the high-octane clash against the 2014 runners-up.

18:27 IST: All eyes on Lionel Messi today. Can he take Argentina into quarter-finals today?

18:25 IST: The starting 11 of Argentina and France have been announced

17:53 IST: Football without fan is nothing. that's why it is called - Beautiful Game.

17:51 IST: Who will progress to the quarter-finals - ARGENTINA or FRANCE?

17:50 IST: The mouth-watering clash between Argentina and France few moments away.

17:44 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates of FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between France and Argentina.

Five-time world player of the year Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina, who reached the final in 2014, after they squeezed into the knockout phase courtesy of a late winner from Marcos Rojo against Nigeria. In his only change from the side that snatched the crucial 2-1 win over Nigeria, in which Messi scored the opener, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli opted to leave Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on the bench in favour of Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon.

The Argentine defence have also let the team down and had committed several glaring errors, specially against Iceland and Croatia. The poor form of the veteran Javier Mascherano must be giving sleepless nights to Sampaoli. As a team, Argentina will have to do much better against France, who have, on paper at least, one of the most talented squads at this World Cup.

France have not fared any better. Placed in a relatively easy group, they struggled to beat Australia and Peru by narrow margins before being held to a goalless stalemate by Denmark. They will face their first big test against Argentina. Thanks to a profusion of African origin players in their squad, France have pace and power in attack. If N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba manage to impose themselves in the midfield, then things will get extremely tough for Argentina.

France coach Didier Deschamps however, feels that Messi could prove to be the desicive factor. "Messi is Messi. Just you have to look at his statistics: 65 goals in 127 appearances with his national team. The intention is to neutralize him," the 1998 World Cup winning captain said. "We do not have a specific plan for him. A 'plan' is a big word, the idea is to limit his influence," the 49-year-old added.