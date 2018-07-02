 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 02 July 2018 14:34 IST

Sweden and Switzerland would be engaged in another typical European contest.

Sweden and Switzerland are both in with a big chance to make it to the World Cup quarters. © Reuters

Sweden and Switzerland are both in with a big chance to make it into the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-finals as they face off in a typically European contest, where two equally matched sides try to outdo each other. With the European largely showing little imagination, two of the contests (Russia-Spain and Croatia-Denmark) have been decided on penalties, it will be no surprise if the Sweden-Switzerland match also goes the distance. While both sides posted wins in the group stages, the knockouts tend to by and large bring out the defensive mentalities. So this one could be another battle of attrition and a test of patience.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland, Round Of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will take place on July 3, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will be played at the St. Petersburg Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden vs Switzerland Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

