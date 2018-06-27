 
World Cup 2018, Senegal vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 27 June 2018 14:14 IST

Both Senegal and Colombia are strong contenders for a Round of 16 slot from Group H.

Senegal have four points from two matches and are second on the table behind Japan. © AFP

The FIFA World Cup 2018 league stage will see the last matches as Group H is decided. Senegal, Colombia and Japan, representing Africa, Latin America and Asia, are all in the running for Round of 16 slots and the match between Senegal and Colombia will decide which of the two makes the grade. Senegal have four points from two matches and are second on the table behind Japan, while Colombia have three points. A win or draw should do for the Africans, and even Colombia, depending on how Japan fare. But both sides would like to post a win and try to top the group, making for a great match.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match will take place on June 28, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match will be played at the Samara Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD and Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Senegal Colombia Sadio Mane 2018 FIFA World Cup Samara Arena Football Senegal vs Colombia, Match 46
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

