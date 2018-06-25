 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia

Updated: 25 June 2018 22:04 IST

Salem Aldawsari scored the winner as Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1 in their final Group A match.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia
Salem Aldawsari scored for Saudi Arabia in the dying minutes of the game. © AFP

Essam El Hadary, the oldest player ever to appear at a FIFA World Cup, marked his record achievement with one outstanding penalty save for Egypt but was powerless to stop a second in a 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia on Monday. The 45-year-old goalkeeper flew to his right to make a spectacular stop in the 39th minute from Fahad Al-Muwallad's spot-kick, awarded for handball, at the Volgograd Arena. But Saudi Arabia scored deep into stoppage time in both halves, with Salem Al-Dawsari's last-gasp winner securing their first World Cup victory since a run to the last 16 in 1994. Mohamed Salah's Egypt still have not recorded a World Cup finals win in three appearances, despite the Liverpool talisman's superb opening goal.

El Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he took to the field as the two already-eliminated teams in Group A played only for pride.

He smashed the age record set by Colombia goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, who was aged 43 years and three days when he played against Japan in Brazil in 2014.

Salah was named in the starting line-up as expected and thrilled an Egyptian-dominated crowd of 36,823 by opening the scoring in trademark fashion after 22 minutes.

The 26-year-old controlled a long ball over the top with one touch of his left boot at pace and did not break stride before lobbing a deft finish with the same foot over the onrushing goalkeeper Yasser Al-Mosailem.

Salah at least had the consolation of scoring Egypt's first goal from open play at the World Cup since May 27, 1934, when Abdulrahman Fawzi netted in a 4-2 defeat by Hungary.

The Egyptians were still clinging onto their lead when the Saudis were awarded a controversial second penalty deep into first-half stoppage time as Fahad appeared to pull the shirt of the covering Ali Gabr before going down in a heap.

But after a VAR-induced review that took almost five minutes to complete, Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan decided to stick with his original decision.

It was second time lucky from the spot as Salman Al-Faraj took responsibilty from 12 yards and El Hadary could not repeat his heroics as the first-half clock ticked past 51 minutes.

El Hadary made his debut for Egypt in 1996, a year before his Egyptian teammate Ramadan Sobhi was born.

He is older than three coaches at Russia 2018 -- Roberto Martinez of Belgium, Serbia's Mladen Krstajic and Aliou Cisse of Senegal.

The Pharoahs captain lived up to his nickname of "High Dam" with two stunning saves from headers in the second half.

But in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time, Al-Dawsari popped up in the box to beat El Hadary with the last kick of the match and secure a famous Saudi win.

Comments
Topics : Egypt Saudi Arabia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, Match 34
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Salem Aldawsari scored the winner for Saudi Arabia
  • Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt
  • Essam El Hadary became the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia Highlights: Uruguay Beat Russia To Top Group A; Egypt Lose
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia Highlights: Uruguay Beat Russia To Top Group A; Egypt Lose
World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia, Egypt Play For Pride In Group A Dead Rubber
World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia, Egypt Play For Pride In Group A Dead Rubber
World Cup 2018, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Luis Suarez Winner Sends Uruguay Into Last 16 With Hosts Russia
World Cup 2018: Luis Suarez Winner Sends Uruguay Into Last 16 With Hosts Russia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.