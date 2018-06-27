 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Japan vs Poland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 27 June 2018 15:43 IST

Japan will seek to get a good result against eliminated Poland to make the Round of 16.

The already eliminated Poland have precious little to play for. © AFP

Japan are on the verge of making the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 as they take on the already eliminated Poland in their last Group H league match. Japan, who have four points from two matches, including a famous win over Colombia, the first Asian team to beat a Latin American side, will be hoping to seal off their berth with a win though even a draw should be enough. Poland, on the other hand, have precious little to play for, after having lost both their matches. However, they too would be looking to sign off with a win.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match will take place on June 28, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match will be played at the Volgograd Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan vs Poland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Japan Poland 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Japan vs Poland, Match 45
Highlights
  • Japan vs Poland match will be played at the Volgograd Arena
  • Poland have little to play for, having lost both their matches
  • Poland would be looking to sign off with a win
