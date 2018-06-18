 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup, Colombia vs Japan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 18 June 2018 16:19 IST

Colombia will be kicking off their World Cup 2018 campaign against Japan in Group H.

World Cup, Colombia vs Japan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The match match will be played at Mordovia Arena, Saransk. © AFP

The FIFA World Cup is approaching the end of the first round of matches, with Colombia and Japan kicking off their campaigns with their first match at the Mordovia Stadium in Saransk. Colombia are carded to make it through to the quarter-finals from the group along with Poland, but Japan may have other things to say about that. While the Japanese have never really been a powerhouse in world football, they have the experience of playing in the World Cup and will try to make things difficult for Colombia, who would be keen on claiming full points.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will be played at Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

What time does The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Colombia Japan 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Colombia vs Japan, Match 15
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup, Colombia vs Japan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup, Colombia vs Japan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Rodriguez Injury A Concern For Colombia Before Group H Opener
World Cup 2018: Rodriguez Injury A Concern For Colombia Before Group H Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.