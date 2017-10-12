FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Live, India vs Ghana: Hosts Keep Ghana At Bay After Repeated Attacks

India vs Ghana, U-17 World Cup Live: The match is being played at JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

Their transformation from rank outsiders to valiant fighters drawing all-round praise, India face another test of character against former champions Ghana in their final group A game of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12. Not many had given India any chance against Colombia after their 0-3 loss to United States in their opening match but the home side put up an inspired performance, showing that the country can compete against the best in the world. Coach Luis Norton de Matos' defensive gameplan was executed to near perfection by his players against Colombia and the tournament debutants would have eked out a win had a bit of luck gone their way.

Catch live action and updates of the FIFA U-17 match between India and Ghana straight New Delhi:

20:27 IST: Isaac Gymfi goes for a long-range shot as it goes inches above the cross bar. Dheeraj was caught off-guard.

20:25 IST: In the opening 25 minutes of the game, India have 51% of possession.

20:20 IST: Twenty minutes into the game and neither of the teams have been able to penetrate the D box.

20:13 IST: India get a free-kick just outside the D box, Sanjeev attempts for a goal as the opposition defence clears the ball withe ease.

20:12 IST: Indian defence is firm this time as they deny Ghana a penetration inside the D.

20:11 IST: Ghana get their first corner of the game.

20:05 IST: India survive an early scare as Ghana score in counter-attack but the referee raises the flag. Off-side!

20:03 IST: In the other game at Mumbai, Colombia has taken an early lead against USA.

20:02 IST: Great ball in from Jeakson but the Ghana goalkeeper collects it with ease.

20:01 IST: India puts early pressure on Ghana, gets a corner in the first 15 seconds of the game.

20:00 IST: KICK-OFF and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium erupts!

19:54 IST: Both teams are on the field as National anthem of respective teams is being played.

19:50 IST: Minutes to kick-off! Stay tuned folks.

19:49 IST: JLN welcomes India goalkeeper Dheeraj.

19:33 IST: India practicing before the start of the match.

19:15 IST: India need to beat Ghana by a big margin to be in contention for the knock-out stages.

19:02 IST: India U-17 starting XI:

18:20 IST: 'Blue pilgrims' fan section at the stadium.

18:08 IST: India skipper Amarjit SIngh Kiyam will have to lead the team from the front and display a gritty performance in order to make it through to the next round.

18:07 IST: Team India leaving for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 2 hours to kick off.

18:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Ghana straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Colombia largely dominated the match but as de Matos later asserted, the outcome of that game could have been different had India taken the lead in the first half. It could have happened if Rahul Kannoly's first half stoppage time volley had not hit the post. With the expectations now rising, de Matos and his boys would be aiming to show that the performance against Colombia was no fluke and they were worthy competitors in this global showpiece, where they were automatic qualifiers as hosts. But it will not be easy for them as Ghana are the most physical side in the group. No doubt, the two-time former champions Ghana will start as clear favourites in tomorrow's final Group A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.