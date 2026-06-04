The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to remove adverse observations made by the Delhi High Court against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in a recent judgement that allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said the plea filed by the WFI had become infructuous as Phogat had already participated in the trials pursuant to an interim order passed by the top court on May 29. The Supreme Court however clarified that closing the matter should not be construed as an endorsement of those observations by high court against the wrestling body.

"In view of subsequent developments, this SLP is rendered infructuous. This court will not be taken as reiterating the findings and observations of the High Court. The issues are kept open," the bench said.

WFI had challenged the Delhi High Court judgment that permitted Phogat to compete in the selection trials for the Asian Games. In its ruling, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that Phogat was unable to satisfy the WFI's selection criteria only because she was on maternity leave.

The court said motherhood could not become a ground for excluding or marginalising female athletes.

The High Court also criticised the WFI for issuing what it described as a "deplorable" show-cause notice to Phogat, calling the federation's actions vindictive.

The notice had referred to Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being overweight as a "national shame".

Taking exception to the language used, the High Court said it reflected malafide intent on the part of the federation.

The WFI subsequently approached the Supreme Court.

On May 29, the apex court allowed Phogat to participate in the trials while keeping the matter pending and issuing notice to her. The top court also expressed concern on the manner in which high court passed the order.

Phogat later took part in the selection process but failed to qualify.

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