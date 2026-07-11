India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt message for Roger Federer after the two sporting icons reunited at Wimbledon. Tendulkar wrote on X, "Some rallies never end. Our friendship is one of them. Always a pleasure spending time with you, Roger. Until we meet again." It was another memorable visit to SW19 for the legendary batter as he was part of the list of elite guests who watched the proceedings from the hallowed Royal Box in Friday's semi-final tie where Germany's Alexander Zverev crushed Britain's Arthur Fery in straight sets to enter his maiden Wimbledon final. Also part of the high-profile gathering was India captain Shubman Gill who, for the first time in his life, got a chance to witness a Wimbledon tie from the Royal Box. He will also resume his cricketing commitments with India's ODI series against England later this month.

However, it was Tendulkar's interaction with Lara which revived memories of one of cricket's greatest rivalries.

While they were opponents once, both of them have turned out to be teammates for each other in exhibitions and charity matches. The skipper of India for the tour of England Gill also seemed to be in high spirits, taking time out from international cricket duties to soak in the atmosphere at the Centre Court. Apart from them, the list also featured Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, who were a part of a star-studded list that included sportspersons from different walks of life.

Talking of the match, Alexander Zverev continued his remarkable Grand Slam resurgence by ending British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream Wimbledon run with a commanding 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory on Friday, booking his maiden final at the All England Club and moving within one win of a second consecutive major title.

The second seed delivered a strong performance on Centre Court, quieting the home crowd after overcoming a tough challenge in the opening set from 23-year-old Fery. Zverev, who won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, has now reached his fifth major final and his first at Wimbledon. This victory extends his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13 matches.

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