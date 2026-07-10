India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and batting great Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities at Wimbledon on Friday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. In a viral picture, Gill was seen sitting alongside Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Gill is the fourth Indian captain to receive an invitation to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box, after Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar at Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/mLkqV9Tjfg — Shubman Gill Fc (@ShubmanGill7fc) July 10, 2026

Tendulkar, considered one of the greatest cricketers ever, retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match. Wimbledon called him " cricket royalty."

Another former cricket star, Brian Lara of the West Indies, was also in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club.

Netherlands defender and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was also a guest. The Dutch were eliminated at the World Cup in the round of 32.

American actor Dennis Hoffman, 88, wasn't in the Royal Box, though he was a guest there in 2024.

British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie and Damian Lewis watched from the Royal Box, as did fashion designer Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

Meanwhile, Gill also witnessed another global sporting spectacle recently -- the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.

The 26-year-old attended his first-ever Formula 1 race as a VIP guest during the British GP and explored the paddock and soaked in the atmosphere.

Gill interacted with members of the Formula 1 community and enjoyed exclusive access to one of motorsport's biggest annual events.

(With Agency Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Haaland Memes | "It's A Special & Funny Game": Haaland Ahead Of Quarterfinals Against England