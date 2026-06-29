The Indian men's volleyball team created history on Sunday by clinching their first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Cup, defeating defending champions Bahrain 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17) in the bronze medal play-off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The landmark victory capped a memorable campaign for India. They bounced back strongly from the disappointment of a narrow semi-final loss to Indonesia to stand on the podium for the first time in the tournament's history.

Just a day earlier, India had come close to reaching a historic final before losing a thrilling match 2-3 (25-15, 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 13-15) against one of Asia's volleyball powerhouses. India started the semi-final in strong form, delivering one of their best performances of the tournament. They dominated the opening set 25-15 with aggressive serving, solid blocking, and quick attacks that left Indonesia struggling to respond.

In the second set, the momentum changed as Indonesia won a tense battle 26-24 to even the match. They then took the third set 25-20 with better serving and defense. Facing elimination, India rose to the challenge. Their blocking improved, their attack found its rhythm, and the hosts controlled the fourth set to win 25-19, leading to a dramatic fifth set.

The decider met expectations, with both teams trading points throughout. India matched Indonesia rally for rally. However, the visitors kept their cool in the final moments to secure a 15-13 victory and reach the final.

Although the defeat meant India could not compete for the championship, the team refused to let disappointment define their campaign. In the bronze medal play-off against the defending champions Bahrain, India put on a strong showing to win 3-1, marking a historic achievement by winning the country's first AVC Men's Cup medal.

The bronze medal represents another important step for Indian volleyball. Throughout the tournament, India defeated higher-ranked teams, showed improved tactical discipline, and proved they could compete with Asia's best. Their spirited five-set battle against Indonesia and historic win over Bahrain highlight the national team's steady progress and offer great hope for future international competitions.

--IANS

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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