WWE RAW had already wrapped up inside Arena CDMX, but the night wasn't quite over for Oba Femi. The Nigerian star found himself back in action after the cameras stopped rolling, this time with an unexpected partner in his corner. LA Knight joined Femi for a dark match against two members of The Vision, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

The match gave Femi another chance to deal with a faction that has been making his life difficult lately. The Ruler has been feuding with The Vision and had already been targeted by the group on multiple occasions. Knight, meanwhile, isn't exactly a stranger to the faction either. The 43-year-old has a long history with The Vision, making his appearance beside Femi a pretty interesting twist.

LA Knight and Oba Femi team up after RAW

Knight and Femi have actually shared the ring before. The two worked together during WWE's 2026 Summer Tour, so their post-RAW partnership wasn't completely out of nowhere. This time, though, the stakes felt different because they were standing across from Breakker and Theory.

A fan-recorded video from the dark match showed the two babyfaces taking on The Vision representatives after the live broadcast ended. Femi eventually delivered his Fall From Grace to Breakker and picked up the deciding pinfall, giving his team the win.

That result also adds another chapter to Femi's current fight with The Vision. At Sunday Night's Main Event, he defeated Breakker by disqualification after Bronson Reed attacked him. The Vision had also gone after Femi the previous week, with Reed and his teammates launching another assault.

WWE RAW CIUDAD DE MÉXICO



LA KNIGTH Y OBA FEMI VS BRONSON REED Y BRON BREAKKER



#darkmatch #raw #wwe #wwemexico pic.twitter.com/1y1cIpUDdu — Oscar Morales (@ozkar_mm) September 15, 2026

Why Knight already knows The Vision well

Knight's connection to the faction goes back further than his pairing with Femi. Last year, The Megastar was involved in a lengthy feud with The Vision on RAW and also faced the group's former leader, Seth Rollins, several times.

That history gives the dark match some extra context. Knight wasn't simply another wrestler brought out after RAW. He had already spent plenty of time dealing with the same group that Femi is battling now.

LA Knight also earned a World Heavyweight Championship match

Knight's night didn't end with the tag team win. Earlier, Penta had challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the RAW main event. The match went back and forth, with Penta coming close to taking the title before Reigns finished things with a Spear.

After the match, Knight confronted Reigns and hit him with a BFT. The move led to Reigns granting Knight a championship opportunity at Money in the Bank 2026.

The Megastar will now face Reigns on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. So, by the time RAW's dark match was over, Knight had helped Femi settle business with The Vision and also secured his own shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.