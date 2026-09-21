Saurav Gurjar, better known to WWE fans as Sanga, was scheduled to make his return to professional wrestling in New Delhi this week. Instead, his planned comeback has been thrown into uncertainty after the former WWE star was arrested at Mumbai Airport and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in Hyderabad. The arrest comes just days before he was due to compete at Pro Wrestling Rebellion's Kranti event. Gurjar was arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation case involving a 29-year-old woman. The allegations are still under investigation, and Gurjar has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. His arrest now directly affects the wrestling plans that had been set for September 23, with PWR yet to announce what will happen to his scheduled match.

???? FORMER WWE STAR SANGA (SAURAV GURJAR) ARRESTED#WWE #WWEnews



Former WWE wrestler and Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar has been arrested after a 29-year-old woman accused him of sexual exploitation based on an alleged false promise of marriage.



Gurjar was detained at Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/2XRkGWXwJY — Pro Wrestling Takes (@ProWresTakes) September 21, 2026

Saurav Gurjar Was Arrested Before His Planned Wrestling Comeback

Gurjar had a pretty specific date waiting for him. The former WWE performer was booked for PWR: Kranti at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 23.

This was supposed to be his return to professional wrestling after his WWE run. Pro Wrestling Rebellion was preparing its first major show with several recognizable names on the card, but Gurjar's arrest has now left his own appearance uncertain.

The situation reportedly began with his arrest at Mumbai Airport. He was subsequently taken to Hyderabad, where the 14-day judicial custody order was issued.

The case involves allegations made by a 29-year-old woman. Those allegations have not been established as fact, and the investigation is ongoing.

His Scheduled Tag Team Match Is Now In Doubt

Gurjar was not booked for a singles match at Kranti. He was supposed to team with another former WWE star, Guru Raj.

Their opponents were scheduled to be AEW's Mason Maddon and Toofan Singh, giving the match a mix of former WWE and other established wrestling names. With Gurjar now in custody, though, that planned tag team bout is uncertain.

PWR has not yet announced what it intends to do with Gurjar's place on the card.

The rest of the event is still scheduled to feature names such as John Morrison, Mansoor, Donovan Dijak and Big Damo, making Kranti a major launch event for Pro Wrestling Rebellion.

From TNA's India Project To WWE's Indus Sher

Gurjar's wrestling career started well before his WWE years. He appeared in TNA Wrestling's Indian project, Ring ka King, in 2011 and became part of the RDX stable led by Jeff Jarrett, alongside names including Abyss, Scott Steiner, Nick Aldis and Sonjay Dutt.

His WWE career began in 2018, and he remained with the company for almost six years. During that period, he was paired with Rinku Singh, with the two performing as Indus Sher.

Now, the planned PWR comeback has been overtaken by the legal case. With the investigation continuing and no announcement yet from PWR about his Kranti appearance, Gurjar's September 23 match remains unresolved.