WWE RAW returns to San Antonio tonight with Penta ready to address the WWE Universe after his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Roman Reigns in Mexico City. LA Knight will also speak after confronting Reigns last week and securing a title match at Money in the Bank. The September 21 episode has more on the line too, with two Money in the Bank qualifying triple threats scheduled and Bayley facing Lyra Valkyria. The action comes live from the Frost Bank Center, with the show starting at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Netflix.

Monday On #WWERaw:



????We Hear From LA Knight Following The Mexico Incident w/ Roman Reigns



Plus, Raw's Final #MITB Qualifiers:



????#LuchaLibreAAA Reina De Reinas Champion La Catalina vs Roxanne Perez vs Iyo Sky



????Solo Sikoa vs Dragon Lee vs Dominik Mysterio pic.twitter.com/kFaa1EiafS — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) September 19, 2026

When Does WWE RAW Start On September 21? WWE RAW Start Time In Different Regions

Monday Night RAW gets underway at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT tonight, September 21. The show is being held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. For international viewers, the episode lands early Tuesday in several regions:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Monday

8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Monday Canada: 8 PM ET, Monday

8 PM ET, Monday Mexico: 7 PM CT, Monday

7 PM CT, Monday Ireland: 1 AM IST, Tuesday

1 AM IST, Tuesday United Kingdom: 1 AM BST, Tuesday

1 AM BST, Tuesday India: 5:30 AM IST, Tuesday

5:30 AM IST, Tuesday Australia: 10:00 AM AEST, Tuesday

10:00 AM AEST, Tuesday France: 2:00 AM CEST, Tuesday

2:00 AM CEST, Tuesday Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST, Tuesday

3:00 AM AST, Tuesday Japan: 9:00 AM JST, Tuesday

How To Watch Monday Night RAW Live Tonight?

There's no complicated setup for tonight's broadcast. WWE RAW will be available to watch live on Netflix, with the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Money in the Bank picture is also starting to take shape. Two qualifying matches are on the card, with one men's spot and one women's spot still being decided through tonight's triple threats.

WWE Monday Night RAW Full Fight Card

Three matches are currently advertised for RAW, with both Money in the Bank qualifiers carrying a specific prize: a place in the upcoming ladder matches.

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier

Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio will meet in a triple threat for the remaining RAW spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio

One winner gets the remaining RAW spot

Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans have already secured places

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier

The women's side has La Catalina, Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY fighting for the final available RAW spot.

La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY

La Catalina is the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have already qualified

La Catalina is also set to make her first RAW appearance since 2019. For IYO SKY, the match offers another route into the ladder match, while Roxanne Perez enters as a member of The Judgment Day.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

The third announced match brings Bayley and Lyra Valkyria back into the ring.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

It is a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event

Valkyria had defeated Bayley in July

Bayley later returned to RAW and cost Valkyria a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca are also being advertised for the show, while Penta and LA Knight are set to address the WWE Universe. Additional matches or segments could be announced before RAW goes live.