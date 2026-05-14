Online conversations around the Celeste Rivas investigation have now shifted heavily toward Aysia Collins, a California-based influencer and model whose name keeps appearing across Reddit threads, TikTok videos, and X discussions. Over the last few days, screenshots, fan-made timelines, and unverified theories have pushed Collins into the middle of a growing online controversy that continues getting bigger by the hour. The attention reportedly intensified after internet users started revisiting older livestreams and social media posts connected to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Even though many claims circulating online still remain unverified, people across social media have continued trying to connect different clips, comments, and alleged interactions tied to the ongoing Celeste Rivas case. As more theories spread, Aysia Collins suddenly became one of the most discussed names linked to the online investigation.

Aysia Collins responds after online rumours and harassment spread rapidly

Aysia Collins became a major trending topic after a Reddit post, allegedly written by her, began circulating online. In the post, the user claimed she was “no longer friends with David” and said she was “respecting the investigation as well as Celeste Rivas.” The statement quickly gained attention across social platforms already heavily invested in the case.

The same post also described how online speculation had started affecting her personal life. According to the message, people were allegedly sharing personal information online, tracking her workplace, and even sending violent threats. Collins also denied claims suggesting she had prior knowledge related to events connected to the investigation.

Another part of the post addressed criticism surrounding a briefly created OnlyFans account. The user reportedly explained that the decision came during a difficult period involving financial pressure and insecurity, while also saying, “wasn't who I was.”

Before ending the message, the user added: “This will be the only time I will be speaking on this until I am ready.”

Why online theories involving Aysia Collins continue growing across social media

Despite the growing online discussions, there are currently no public records showing Aysia Collins facing charges or being formally accused in connection with the Celeste Rivas investigation. Still, internet users continue analyzing alleged timeline inconsistencies and old livestream moments connected to D4vd's online circle.

Some Reddit users questioned whether Collins knew more about Celeste before the situation became public, while others pointed toward clips where members of D4vd's group allegedly avoided showing Celeste on camera during streams. None of these claims have been independently verified, but they continue fueling discussions online.

One clip that spread widely across social media reportedly showed Collins saying, “We have people admitting to literal, like, murder.” However, the full context behind the statement remains unclear. Even so, the clip added even more speculation to a case that already has internet communities constantly searching for new details and possible connections.